Ferrari Club Festival 2025 roars into Red Star Raceway with Hot 102.7FM in the driver’s seat

Family thrills, Ferrari power, and live radio action on Saturday, 26 July.

Where can you see over 100 Ferraris in one place, feel the thunder of a V12 engine, and hear your favourite Hot 102.7FM presenters all in one unforgettable day? At the Ferrari Club Festival 2025, of course, which is taking place at Red Star Raceway in Delmas on Saturday, 26 July.

Organised by the Ferrari Owners’ Club of South Africa – the oldest Ferrari club in the world, founded in 1967 – this annual motorsport celebration combines heritage, horsepower, and family fun in a high-octane event suitable for all ages. This festival is proudly powered by Tiger Wheel & Tyre and Hot 102.7FM – two brands that understand the value of performance, precision, and passion.

At the event, you can expect a dazzling display of Ferraris, from vintage classics to modern supercars, Ferrari Hot laps, gourmet food trucks, live entertainment, and child-friendly attractions – all set against the roar of engines and the hum of excitement.

Bringing the energy to life will be Hot 102.7FM, broadcasting live from 9am to 3pm on site. Fans can catch their favourite presenters in action, enjoy great music, and partake in on-air competitions and giveaways throughout the day.

“Ferrari Day is one of those events that brings together performance, passion, and people, which is exactly what Hot 102.7FM stands for,” says Lloyd Madurai, managing director of Hot 102.7FM. “We’re proud to support this iconic celebration of motoring excellence and look forward to broadcasting live from the track and sharing the energy with our listeners.”

Whether you're racing to the front row, enjoying the roar of the engines, or simply soaking up the atmosphere, Ferrari Club Festival 2025 is a must-attend on the winter calendar.

Feel the power. Hear the roar. See you at the track!

Tickets are available now:



Adults: R220



Pensioners and kids under 12: R80

