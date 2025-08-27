Women and gambling: Beyond the nuances of Imbokodo

Their defiant act - delivering a formal petition to the seat of power - was a powerful challenge to systemic injustice. This historic day, led primarily by Black women, has since been commemorated as a symbol of resistance and solidarity, marking a significant milestone in the struggle for equality in South Africa.

Sibongile Simelane- Quntana, Executive Director of the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation.

Since the advent of democracy in South Africa, many women have found it difficult to fully connect with the significance of this commemorative day, as it is often overshadowed by narratives in which men dominate the discourse on women’s issues. As a result, the powerful legacy of the march - its symbolism of unity, tenacity, and resistance - frequently fades from public consciousness, stripped of its intended resonance and transformative potential.

This article does not seek to diminish the value of such important observances, nor does it aim to focus solely on the adversities women face. Rather, it offers a heartfelt appeal for a more compassionate, empathetic, and responsive society - one that genuinely engages with the lived experiences and ongoing struggles of women today. The hope is to cultivate a society where the true spirit of Imbokodo - "the rock" - is not merely a slogan invoked on commemorative days, but a guiding principle reflected in everyday leadership, policymaking, and social interaction.

True recognition of Imbokodo means actively listening to women’s voices and ensuring their stories are not drowned out by the noise of annual commemorations or relegated to the margins of history. It calls for the cultivation of leadership at every level - within families, communities, workplaces, and government - that acknowledges and responds to the depth and urgency of the challenges women face. Rather than repeating cycles of superficial inquiry or symbolic gestures, what is needed is tangible action: sustained investment in resources, legal reforms that protect and empower women, and robust support systems that enable survivors of violence and marginalisation to heal, grow, and thrive.

Women today face a complex web of contemporary challenges layered atop historical injustices. These include economic inequality, gender-based violence, social exclusion, and cultural expectations that continue to limit their autonomy and opportunities. The call for meaningful action is a call for advocacy and allyship that is both unwavering and unequivocal-a clear declaration that the time for platitudes and inaction has passed. Instead, we must strive for a future in which every woman, regardless of her background or circumstance, can stand firm in her strength, secure in the knowledge that her struggles are acknowledged, her contributions valued, and her rights fiercely protected.

In this vision, commemorative occasions like Women's Month become more than moments of reflection-they serve as catalysts for genuine progress. They represent a collective commitment to realising the promise and potential embodied by generations of courageous women, both past and present. Only then can we truly honour the legacy of Imbokodo and move closer to a society grounded in justice, equality, and lasting change.

This article is written from the perspective of a woman working within the gambling industry. It explores a range of pressing issues, including the emotional toll on mothers who watch their loved ones grapple with gambling addiction- often being urged to remain patient, even when hope feels distant. The piece reflects on the broader realities faced by women in this field, particularly in contexts where female role models are scarce and economic hardship is widespread. In some cases, such challenges lead women to become further entangled in gambling-related difficulties. While gambling itself is not a crime, its impact on individuals and communities is complex and deeply multifaceted, warranting thoughtful engagement and honest conversation.

Countless women in vulnerable circumstances are often compelled to risk their last remaining resources, clinging to the hope of a transformative win simply to survive. This harsh reality not only stands in stark contrast to the resilient spirit of Imbokodo but also highlights the complex and deeply gendered ways in which women encounter and respond to gambling-related harm. For many, gambling serves as a temporary escape from economic hardship, loneliness, or emotional pain-yet this very form of relief can pull them deeper into cycles of despair.

It is crucial to acknowledge that women often experience gambling differently from men. Research indicates that women are more likely to gamble as a coping mechanism for anxiety, depression, or past trauma, and tend to develop problematic gambling behaviours more rapidly-an accelerated pattern sometimes referred to as “telescoping.” Biological and psychological factors also play a significant role. For instance, fluctuations in hormone levels-particularly those affecting stress and reward pathways in the brain-may heighten vulnerability to compulsive behaviours, including gambling. When combined with social pressures and emotional isolation, these factors can intensify desperation, making gambling an even more compelling but harmful coping strategy.

In environments where open dialogue about addiction is stigmatised, and where female role models within the gambling industry are scarce, women’s struggles often remain invisible. The absence of support structures and gender-responsive interventions only heightens their vulnerability, forcing many to navigate these challenges in isolation and without adequate guidance. This is not merely a call for empathetic leadership-it is a demand for informed, gender-sensitive action that acknowledges the distinct biological and social realities women face. Only through such decisive leadership and targeted investment can we begin to chart a path forward - one that fosters healing, empowers women, and drives lasting change in addressing gambling-related harms.



