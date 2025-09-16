WomenIN Festival 2025 - Limitless: No labels, no limits, no apologies

This November, women from every walk of life will gather for a one-of-a-kind event that redefines what empowerment truly means. The WomenIN Festival 2025 , happening on 13 -14 November at Cape Town’s iconic Newlands Cricket Ground, is more than a celebration - it's a catalyst for connection, change, and collective power.

Under the theme “Limitless: No Labels, No Limits, No Apologies ,” the festival invites women to rise - boldly, authentically, and without compromise. With over 60 powerhouse speakers and an expansive lineup of masterclasses, healing workshops, wellness activations, legal advisory spaces, and real-time self-defence training, the festival delivers not just inspiration- but transformation.

A festival that walks the talk

Built around impact, the WomenIN Festival goes beyond moments of inspiration. From dedicated counselling rooms to survivor-led discussions and legal empowerment corners, the space is designed for real healing, real connection, and real change. The programme was developed by an extensive advisory and creator board made up of incredible trailblazers from across industries. At its core, the Festival reflects a year-round commitment—not just a single August campaign.

The WomenIN Festival isn’t just an event - it’s a movement, a call to action. “It’s about breaking barriers and unlocking potential,” says Nazlee Fredericks-Maharaj, Founding portfolio director of WomenIN. “We’re done shrinking to fit into outdated boxes. Limitless means building lives and careers on our own terms - with tools, support, and practical skills aiding women to redefine their potential to step into their limitless power. We’re building bridges across sectors, breaking silos, and ensuring no woman is left behind - not for two days, but every single day of the year.”

Keynote speakers who embody limitless

This year’s headliners are women whose leadership is felt on national and international stages:

H.E. Bridgette Motsepe Radebe - Renowned business leader and advocate for inclusive economic transformation



Zingiswa Losi - President of Cosatu and powerful voice for workers' rights and gender equity



Thando Hopa - Lawyer, activist, model, and UN ambassador for diversity and inclusion

These women don’t just inspire - they empower through example, proving what it looks like to lead with courage and purpose.

What makes the WomenIN Festival different

This is not your average women's event. It’s an immersive, cross-sector gathering designed to move the needle on gender parity through practical tools and shared experiences:

Masterclasses on financial wellness, tech, entrepreneurship, and leadership



on financial wellness, tech, entrepreneurship, and leadership Dedicated gender-based violence (GBV) workshop to provade a safe, supportive space for honest dialogue, healing, and practical tools to empower women and communities in breaking the cycle of GBV



to provade a safe, supportive space for honest dialogue, healing, and practical tools to empower women and communities in breaking the cycle of GBV Self-defence workshops to equip women physically and mentally



to equip women physically and mentally Healing and wellness zones for breathwork, mindfulness, and mental health support



for breathwork, mindfulness, and mental health support Legal and rights clinics offering access to justice and professional advice



offering access to justice and professional advice Limitless voices stage - a space for every woman to be heard



- a space for every woman to be heard Marketplace spotlighting women-owned brands and social enterprises

It’s not about checking boxes - it’s about changing lives and creating sustainable impact.

Join the movement

The WomenIN Festival is more than an event - it’s a holistic movement for women who are ready to step into their power, speak truth to systems, and create a future defined by collaboration, sisterhood, and impact.

Download the full programme:

WiN Festival 2025 Programme (PDF)

Registration for the festival:

Register here

Partnership and sponsorship for the festival:

Submit interest

Purchase tickets:

Buy tickets

For media accreditation and interviews with keynote speakers or organisers:

Media accreditation

About WomenIN (WiN)

WomenIN (WiN) is a dynamic women’s empowerment portfolio within the Vuka Group, dedicated to inspiring, supporting, and uplifting women from all walks of life. WiN creates platforms for connection, collaboration, and capacity-building across sectors including mining, mobility, energy, gaming, green economy, customer experience, and more. Through in-person events, masterclasses, wellness activations, and networking initiatives, WiN fosters leadership, amplifies voices, and drives lasting impact.

About Vuka Group

Vuka Group brings people and organisations together to connect through platforms that drive growth and transformation across Africa’s industries. With over 20 years of experience on the continent, Vuka delivers sector-leading platforms across Energy, Mining, Mobility, Retail, and Women Empowerment.

For more information, visit www.wearewomenin.com



