AI Expo Africa 2025 opens media and press accreditation

Media and press accreditation is now open for AI Expo Africa 2025, Africa’s largest Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Intelligent Automation trade show and conference. This three-day event will run from 29–31 October 2025 at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa.

AI Expo Africa 2025 will feature a world-class programme curated with insights from global and local 4IR thought leaders. This year’s event will also host the 1st UN ITU AI for Good Impact Africa Summit, making it one of the most significant AI gathering on the continent to date.

Who should apply for accreditation:

Journalists, reporters, editors, and broadcasters



Digital media creators



Tech, business, entrepreneur-focused media



Media focused on digital transformation in Africa

Accredited media will receive:

A complimentary media pass for full access to the 3-day event



Entry to keynotes, panels, and the exhibition



Interview opportunities with startups, corporates and investors



Access to press briefings, speaker sessions, and official media kits

How to apply:

Each media representative must complete the accreditation form individually.

Apply here : Media Accreditation Form

Key Information

Only accredited and registered media delegates will be granted access



No walk-ins permitted



Accreditation ensures the correct pass is issued



Access is subject to the event’s official terms and conditions

