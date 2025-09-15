Subscribe & Follow
AI Expo Africa 2025 opens media and press accreditation
AI Expo Africa 2025 will feature a world-class programme curated with insights from global and local 4IR thought leaders. This year’s event will also host the 1st UN ITU AI for Good Impact Africa Summit, making it one of the most significant AI gathering on the continent to date.
Who should apply for accreditation:
- Journalists, reporters, editors, and broadcasters
- Digital media creators
- Tech, business, entrepreneur-focused media
- Media focused on digital transformation in Africa
Accredited media will receive:
- A complimentary media pass for full access to the 3-day event
- Entry to keynotes, panels, and the exhibition
- Interview opportunities with startups, corporates and investors
- Access to press briefings, speaker sessions, and official media kits
How to apply:
Each media representative must complete the accreditation form individually.
Apply here: Media Accreditation Form
Key Information
- Only accredited and registered media delegates will be granted access
- No walk-ins permitted
- Accreditation ensures the correct pass is issued
- Access is subject to the event’s official terms and conditions
Explore the full event: https://aiexpoafrica.com/
