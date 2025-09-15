South Africa
    AI Expo Africa 2025 opens media and press accreditation

    Media and press accreditation is now open for AI Expo Africa 2025, Africa’s largest Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Intelligent Automation trade show and conference. This three-day event will run from 29–31 October 2025 at the Sandton Convention Centre, Johannesburg, South Africa.
    Issued by Tishala Communications
    15 Sep 2025
    AI Expo Africa 2025 will feature a world-class programme curated with insights from global and local 4IR thought leaders. This year’s event will also host the 1st UN ITU AI for Good Impact Africa Summit, making it one of the most significant AI gathering on the continent to date.

    Who should apply for accreditation:

    • Journalists, reporters, editors, and broadcasters
    • Digital media creators
    • Tech, business, entrepreneur-focused media
    • Media focused on digital transformation in Africa

    Accredited media will receive:

    • A complimentary media pass for full access to the 3-day event
    • Entry to keynotes, panels, and the exhibition
    • Interview opportunities with startups, corporates and investors
    • Access to press briefings, speaker sessions, and official media kits

    How to apply:

    Each media representative must complete the accreditation form individually.

    Apply here: Media Accreditation Form

    Key Information

    • Only accredited and registered media delegates will be granted access
    • No walk-ins permitted
    • Accreditation ensures the correct pass is issued
    • Access is subject to the event’s official terms and conditions

    Explore the full event: https://aiexpoafrica.com/

    Social media links:

    Event hashtags:

    #AIExpoAfrica #AIExpoAfrica2025 #AI4GoodAfrica

    GDPR / POPIA Privacy Statement
    Your information will be used only to provide updates, ticketing, and show-related communications for AI Expo Africa. It will not be shared with third parties or used for unrelated purposes.

