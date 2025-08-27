Luxury streetwear brand, Ascend Label relaunches under new management

Designer and fashion creative Inga Gubeka is proud to announce the relaunch of his popular clothing brand, Ascend Label.

Marketing executive and businessman, Neo Lekgabo, as the Group CEO. Image supplied

Ascend, the South African luxury streetwear brand, returns with revamped designs for its popular golfers, turtlenecks, and dresses, and has now expanded its range with new collections for women and men.

Its campaign will feature some of the label’s loyal customers who will showcase the new and signature collections, including its accessory line.

Gubeka says that the decision to relaunch the brand was driven by several factors, including the local market’s rising demand for athleisure that is luxe and chic, and reflects the dynamism, essence, and diversity of Africa, while being trendy and timeless at the same time.

“When I founded the brand, we launched and managed to keep up with global design and leading street and loungewear trends, inspired by urban chic; while maintaining a distinctly Ascend-is-proudly-African aesthetic to our clothes. As the brand grew its footprint, we stood firm in our ambition to redefine this world of aspirational, covetable goods and make them accessible for the African fashion and design palate.”

New management

Ascend Label will now sit under the new stewardship of the Neo-Inga Group (Pty) Ltd, with marketing executive and businessman, Neo Lekgabo as the Group CEO.

With his background in strategic marketing and sales, the entrepreneur says that one of the things he is looking forward to the most with this relaunch is the opportunities that now exist with a globally connected market.

“When Inga and I first discussed the possibility of a partnership, it became clear that the next steps for the business were to be both involved in the expansion process - starting with a relaunch, a bolstered management team with a diverse and expert skill set and a strengthened customer service offering. Including the verity of our ambition to dominate international runways - we are deliberate with our objective to scale and grow.”

“This entails tightened distribution channels to a wider market; utilising new export opportunities, especially in this current world of tariff wars; strategically growing market share through creativity; reminding our customers of the superior quality and variety of the brand; and prioritising the South African consumer’s pockets and tastes - especially with in-demand key pieces which are still desired and valued today,” Lekgabo concludes.