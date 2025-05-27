No more manual Ferraris says company exec

Automakers don’t trust drivers. You know how we know? They are constantly removing control from the hands of the person behind the wheel.

Auto transmissions, traction control, ESC, etc, all take away from the skill/enjoyment of driving for pleasure. The ultimate aim is to make cars self-driving. And there will be no more manual Ferraris, according to a company spokesperson in a recent interview with evo magazine.

Galliera was speaking at the launch event of the Ferrari Amalfi, which took place earlier this week. He explained that drivers, even of high-performance cars, are losing this essential skill that many of us take for granted.

We offer Corsa Piloti on classic cars because many people don’t know how to use the manual cars. It’s an important experience that we can offer on our classic cars for the time being. Imagine owning a Ferrari and NOT knowing how to drive a manual car?

Continue reading on Double Apex...