    No more manual Ferraris says company exec

    Automakers don’t trust drivers. You know how we know? They are constantly removing control from the hands of the person behind the wheel.
    9 Jul 2025
    Auto transmissions, traction control, ESC, etc, all take away from the skill/enjoyment of driving for pleasure. The ultimate aim is to make cars self-driving. And there will be no more manual Ferraris, according to a company spokesperson in a recent interview with evo magazine.

    Galliera was speaking at the launch event of the Ferrari Amalfi, which took place earlier this week. He explained that drivers, even of high-performance cars, are losing this essential skill that many of us take for granted.

    We offer Corsa Piloti on classic cars because many people don’t know how to use the manual cars. It’s an important experience that we can offer on our classic cars for the time being. Imagine owning a Ferrari and NOT knowing how to drive a manual car?

    Continue reading on Double Apex...

    Source: Double Apex

    Double Apex is a web portal aimed at automotive enthusiasts. The site features a wide variety of motoring content that includes news, car reviews, motorsport and a range of videos encompassing various aspects of the auto enthusiast landscape

    Go to: https://doubleapex.co.za/
