Hot 102.7FM tees off exclusive media partnership with the Sunshine Tour

Breaking news - Award winning Hot 102.7FM and the Sunshine Tour have agreed to partner for the 2025/26 season. Hot 102.7FM will be the official radio partner to the Sunshine Tour bringing excitement and regular updates to the airwaves as the Tour celebrates its 55-year anniversary.

The agreement plants the Johannesburg-based station on the first tee of every marquee event, while giving the Sunshine Tour exposure to a higher-income audience who are either already invested in golf culture, or who may be tempted to discover their love for the game.

“I am extremely excited with this new partnership,” says Hot 102.7FM’s managing director, Lloyd Madurai. “The Sunshine Tour has an amazingly strong track record of developing world-class professional golfers and it speaks to our highly affluent market. We know that our listeners love golf, both playing golf and following golf.”

“Hot 102.7 FM has been a valuable radio partner to the Sunshine Tour as it’s carried our message of GreatnessBeginsHere to an entirely new generation of South African golf fans. Our Tour tells the story of greatness past, and greatness to come. It’s a privilege to have Hot 102.7 FM tell our story on their airwaves, and for us to be able to further showcase our tournaments and the incredible talent of our professionals,” said Thomas Abt, Commissioner of the Sunshine Tour.

Reinvigorating golf coverage for a modern South African audience

The 2025/26 golf calendar features more than 30 tournaments, with prize purses ranging from R1m to R3m per event. Hot 102.7FM kicked off its involvement at the Waterfall City Tournament of Champions at Royal Johannesburg Golf Club in May, capturing the energy of the season with real-time player interviews and leaderboard updates. While the station won’t be broadcasting from every event, listeners can look forward to regular updates and coverage of the latest action from the local golf scene throughout the season.

The partnership between Hot 102.7FM and the Sunshine Tour is a mutually rewarding one, built on a shared commitment to excellence and audience engagement. With a natural fit between the Tour’s dynamic, homegrown talent and Hot 102.7FM’s discerning listeners, the collaboration aims to grow the game locally and shine a spotlight on the exceptional talent emerging from the Sunshine Tour.

Madurai sums it up:“Ultimately, our partnership with the Sunshine Tour will help us bring this incredible sport to more people from different walks of life in South Africa, with an influence that will not only grow the game but inspire new audiences and create new opportunities. We’re proud to be part of the Sunshine Tour’s legacy, and to help shape the future of golf in our own unique way.”



