Hot 102.7FM crowned number 1 fastest-growing media company in South Africa

Hot 102.7FM is South Africa’s fastest-growing media company and ranks in the country’s top five overall, according to News24 and Statista’s 2025 Growth Champions Report.

Lloyd Madurai, founder and managing director at Hot 102.7FM

Hot 102.7FM has taken the number one spot as South Africa’s fastest-growing media company and secured a coveted place among the top five fastest-growing companies in the country. That’s according to the South Africa’s Growth Champions 2025 report by News24 and global research firm Statista – firmly recognising the station as one of the most exciting business success stories in the country right now.

What makes this achievement even more remarkable is that Hot 102.7FM reached profitability in its very first year on air. Since then, its momentum has only continued to build. Between 2023 and 2025 alone, the station has nearly doubled its listenership – growing from 316,000 to an astounding 680,000 weekly listeners, according to WhyFive’s BrandMapp independent audience research, proving that radio, when done right, still holds a powerful appeal in today’s media landscape.

“Consistency, perseverance, hard work, long hours and a clear vision have been key to our success as a station,” says Hot 102.7FM founder and managing director Lloyd Madurai. “We have a passionate team who believe in the brand and its direction. We are also strong in our corporate social investment effort, especially focusing on sustainable projects, and we believe in making a meaningful difference in the lives of those around us.”

Madurai and the Hot team were ecstatic when they learned how well they fared in News24 and Statista’s Growth Champions 2025 ranking. The report identifies 50 companies that achieved the highest verified revenue growth between 2020 and 2023. Statista’s analysts conducted an extensive review, validating all figures against tax records and audited financials. To be eligible, businesses needed to report a minimum turnover of $100,000 (R1.65m) in 2020 and grow that to at least $1.5m (R27.68m) by 2023 – mostly through organic, independent expansion.

Only companies with a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) above 10% made the list. Hot 102.7FM not only qualified but landed in the top tier of high-growth businesses, further cementing its place as a leading force in South Africa’s evolving media landscape.

The radio station’s growth hasn’t happened by accident. Hot 102.7FM’s footprint is strategically aligned with South Africa’s most affluent urban centre, giving it direct access to a highly desirable audience. With 26% of this year’s Growth Champions based in Johannesburg, Hot 102.7FM’s positioning in Gauteng, which specifically targets an upwardly mobile, professional, and executive listener base, has played a key role in its sustained success.

The station’s steady rise is also driven by a commitment to care in every on-air moment. “Our morning team still builds each hour by hand,” says Madurai. “They masterfully blend classic soul and funk into a vibe-filled playlist that audiences absolutely love, then transition into smooth late-'90s R&B when the moment’s right.”

This thoughtful programming approach, which is designed to resonate with both nostalgia and musical sophistication, has been central to creating deep listener loyalty and strong word-of-mouth appeal.

The Growth Champions accolade is just the latest in a string of honours recognising Hot 102.7FM’s excellence. Over the past few years, the station has consistently earned industry and listener acclaim. It was voted 'Best Local Radio Station' three years running by the Best of Joburg Readers’ Choice Awards, clinched three accolades at the National Small Business Chamber Awards, and was awarded 'Most Loyal Listeners' at the 2024 Telkom SA Radio Awards. Internationally, it earned four recognitions at the New York Festivals Radio Awards in 2024. Most recently, its Head of News, Tara Penny, was honoured with both 'Woman in Media' and the overall 'Woman of the Year’ titles at the prestigious Woman of Stature Awards.

According to Madurai, the station’s consistent performance comes down to an unrelenting commitment to quality. “Our approach is simple: every bulletin is triple checked, every sponsorship slot must show a measurable return, and every on-air moment must earn its place. Listeners feel that discipline, and reward it with loyalty. That loyalty gives advertisers the confidence to invest, which becomes the true driving force behind our growth.

“At the end of the day it’s all about return on investment for advertisers. We speak to an affluent audience, and we exceed expectations – an attractive prospect for companies looking to reach this particularly valuable group.”

Lastly, he adds: “We understand that the work doesn’t stop here. We always want to be number one in the hearts and minds of our listeners. As such, we are actively working on significant brand development across all platforms. Our digital expansion is showing substantial growth, and we plan to put the product in as many hands as possible.”



