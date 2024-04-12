Beyond the headlines: Tara Penny’s award-winning ethos inspires a newsroom culture shift

Hot 102.7FM’s Tara Penny has been named Woman of Stature 2025 and Woman in Media, celebrating her ethical journalism, leadership, and dedication to meaningful, high-impact radio storytelling.

Radio is still as big a part of people’s lives as it was in its early days nearly a hundred years ago. But much has changed, and expectations of how presenters act have grown. Nowadays, radio is defined by the speed and urgency at which it can cover relevant topics in the moment while maintaining a sense of trust and sincerity with listeners. To do this, radio relies on the exceptional work of highly ethical journalists.

As the head of news at Hot 102.7FM, and with over a decade-long career in broadcast journalism, Tara Penny has been quietly redefining what ethical journalism looks like on the radio. She has recently been awarded two prestigious accolades for her efforts.

At this year's Woman of Stature Awards, held at the Indaba Hotel in Fourways on Saturday, 12 April, Penny received the 'Woman in Media' award and was named the overall 'Woman of Stature' for 2025. This double distinction firmly places Penny among the most influential female media and South African business leaders.

Every year, the Woman of Stature Awards celebrates women who excel in a variety of fields, including business, community development, social impact, and leadership. Receiving one of its coveted accolades is a powerful recognition a woman’s influence as a leader in her industry, as someone who uplifts others, challenges limitations, and redefines what’s possible.

Penny joins the ranks of influential women and past winners such as Annemarie Mostert, who was selected for her contributions to education in 2024; Professor Corné Davis for her work as an educator and activist in 2023, and Rehema Isa for her dedication to female entrepreneurship and leadership development in 2022.

Setting new standards for radio broadcasting

Penny’s approach to radio journalism is firmly based on her belief that people crave authenticity in a world filled with clickbait, decontextualised viral snippets, and unverified social media posts. In this regard, radio can offer something different: a voice and a sense of place that ground the listener. For her, when reporting is done with integrity, it sparks trust among listeners in a way that few other platforms can replicate.

“It’s amazing what you can do with the right story, intentions, and special care. Reporting done the right way has often changed people's lives in astounding ways. While it’s true that we operate in a highly competitive and stressful 24/7 news cycle where the expectation is to report on something the moment it happens, we simply cannot rush to break a story without verifying the facts. In truth, we’re dealing with real people’s lives, and their vulnerabilities, truths, and reputations deserve our respect.”

Further explaining both the business and more humanitarian justifications for radio journalists to go the extra mile and remain ethical in their reporting, she notes: “Advertisers appreciate aligning with a brand that has credibility. The Hot 102.7FM approach attracts an audience that’s thoughtful, engaged, and ready to support the causes we highlight, such as our incredibly important annual Hot Cares Teddython fundraiser that, last year, raised R27.5m to assist a number of charitable initiatives across the country.”

Penny was ultimately awarded the acclaimed Woman of Stature award for her relentless efforts in the craft of radio reporting, her insistence on journalistic integrity, and her involvement with meaningful philanthropic initiatives.

Recognising both the individual woman and the team

Penny did not stand alone during this landmark awards ceremony. She was joined by others from her newsroom, as all of her female colleagues, including the talented Natasha Thorp, Bunny Majaja, Christa Eybers, and Mathapelo Moloi, had been nominated together.

Though the Hot 102.7FM women shone most brightly on awards night, Penny acknowledges every person who has contributed to her success. “We’ve got three outstanding men on the team as well – Gareth Edwards, Reuben Goldberg, and Ahmed Kajee – who bring unmatched energy, insight, and a wealth of experience to everything we do.

"It's important to remember that quality journalism isn't about who's front and centre, and it takes many hands coming together for a singular cause for us to be successful. This award belongs to everyone willing to push boundaries, challenge each other, and refuse to compromise on integrity."

Hot 102.7FM’s founder and managing director, Lloyd Madurai, says: "It would be difficult to name anyone more deserving of this award than Tara. In an office filled with hardworking and passionate people, Tara somehow still manages to stand out and inspire each of us every day. With this award, Tara has again proven that Hot 102.7FM has the most talented and trusted voices in broadcasting."

A future ripe for change

Right now, Penny’s plate is full with multiple upcoming series that she promises will push creative boundaries even further. Though details remain under wraps, the aim is clear: keep forging new pathways for radio journalism in a landscape where sensational headlines often overshadow nuanced storytelling.

“We’re going to keep experimenting with how we deliver news,” she says. “Short-form bulletins are still essential, but there’s a lot of room for documentary-style segments, powerful interviews, or event-driven coverage that encourage listeners to reevaluate. And as a commercial station, we have to balance that creativity with the financial realities of the industry. Luckily, Hot 102.7FM sees how valuable it is to invest in high-quality journalism to ensure that we’re about more than just entertaining.”



