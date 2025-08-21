Mila Services claims Diamond PMR Award for hospitality excellence - Named overall winner in South Africa

Industry leader sets new benchmark for premium hospitality facility management with unparalleled service standards

Mila Services has been crowned the Diamond PMR Award winner for Hospitality, marking the company as the overall winner in South Africa's most prestigious facility management recognition programme. This exceptional achievement positions Mila Services at the pinnacle of the hospitality service sector, where operational excellence and guest experience are paramount.

The Diamond Award represents the highest tier of recognition in PMR.africa's comprehensive national survey, which evaluated cleaning and facility management companies across 27 critical performance attributes including attention to detail, quality of work, reliability, and value for money.

Redefining hospitality standards

"Receiving the Diamond Award for Hospitality is a testament to our team's unwavering commitment to excellence in an industry where every detail matters," said Annemarie Mostert, founding member of Mila Services. "In hospitality, there are no second chances – guests expect perfection, and our role is to ensure that facilities consistently exceed those expectations."

The hospitality sector demands service providers who understand that cleanliness and facility management directly impact guest satisfaction, brand reputation, and revenue

generation. Mila Services has distinguished itself by delivering comprehensive solutions that seamlessly integrate with hotel operations, event venues, and hospitality establishments across South Africa.

Beyond traditional cleaning

What sets Mila Services apart in the competitive hospitality landscape is their holistic approach to soft service management. The company's turnkey solutions encompass everything from routine maintenance to rapid event turnarounds, ensuring hospitality venues can focus entirely on delivering exceptional guest experiences. "Our clients in the hospitality sector operate in high-pressure environments where timing is everything," explained Charlotte Khoza, director of Mila Services. "Whether it's a destination of choice that needs to be guest-ready within hours or a conference venue requiring overnight transformation, our team delivers with precision and discretion."

Industry recognition scross multiple sectors

The Diamond Award caps off an exceptional year for Mila Services, which also secured Gold Awards across Commercial, Education, Healthcare, Industrial, Retail Cleaning, and Pest Control categories – demonstrating the company's versatility and excellence across diverse industry verticals.

Building trust through excellence

The PMR.africa survey, conducted among 100 decision-makers across listed companies, healthcare institutions, and hospitality establishments, evaluated service providers on critical factors including:

Quality of work and attention to detail



Reliability and timeous service delivery



Professional staff conduct and appearance



Value for money and innovative solutions



Safety compliance and environmental practices

Mila Services excelled across all measured criteria, with strength in areas that matter most to highly driven operators: consistent quality delivery, responsive communication, and the ability to maintain the highest standards under pressure.

Looking forward

As South Africa's hospitality sector continues to recover and grow, Mila Services is positioned to support the industry's evolution with services that not only meet current standards but anticipate future needs. The company's woman-owned, black-empowered business model aligns with the transformation goals of many hospitality establishments while delivering world-class operational excellence.

The Diamond PMR Award reinforces Mila Services' position as the preferred partner for hospitality establishments that refuse to compromise on quality, reliability, or guest experience.



