Adelaide Tshabalala | Why community managers are the digital Queen Bees

Let’s be clear: Community management is far from a junior role. Yes, you heard me. And if that stung a little, maybe it’s time to check your digital ego at the door.

In digital strategy, the race for the next promotion never slows down - we’re tossing around buzzwords like 'data-driven storytelling' and tuning into webinars about algorithms no one really understands. But here’s a truth I stand by: if you’re not listening to what your audience is saying, your strategy is built on sand, and not the golden kind you enjoy on Camps Bay beach with your shades on and main character energy turned up to 100.

Community Management is the heartbeat of digital. The Beyoncé of social media, not because it needs to be centre stage, but because it holds the entire show together. And much like Beyoncé, it does the work flawlessly rehearsed, disciplined, emotionally intelligent, and forever in tune with its audience.

In the DMs, we trust

We spend thousands on analytics tools and dashboards, but the real gold is often buried in your mentions, tagged posts, WhatsApp groups, and TikTok stitch requests. You want to know what your audience thinks of your campaign? Open Instagram. Scroll the comments. Read the quote tweets. Listen.

I often ask, “What does your audience say?” when we’re reviewing campaign performance. Not to be provocative ( okay, maybe a little) but because it’s the only question that truly matters. If your audience isn’t connecting, then you’re just pushing content into the void and hoping for miracles.

You can't build brands on ghost engagement and empty impressions. And community managers? They know better. They know who’s dragging your brand nges’Zulu, who’s calling you out in is’Xhosa, who’s throwing shade kaSetswana and more importantly, why. That's an insight you can’t fake.

Strategy with a pulse

Imagine launching a campaign without community management. It’s like cooking a seven-colour Sunday lunch without pap. Technically still a meal, but you’ve lost the soul.

Great strategy is human. It listens, it adapts, it lives. And your community managers are the ones living inside the conversations, knowing what your audience wants before they even say it. They catch the sarcasm in the comments, the trends bubbling up in ‘vernac’, the viral moment before it explodes in your marketing deck.

They’re your first line of defence and your direct line to relevance.

Clout won’t save you

We live in a world where follower count is confused with influence. But trust me, Mzansi doesn’t care how blue your tick is if your brand feels cold.

Community management is where the warmth lives. It’s where trust is built. It’s the “Hey, thanks for your message, we’re looking into it” that makes someone feel seen, and the “Happy birthday, Thuli!” that makes someone feel part of your brand family.

Brands think they’re being dragged for bad products (and sometimes they are) but often it’s just because people feel ignored. And if you’re not showing up for your audience, why should they show up for you?

Don’t outgrow the work that matters

As people rise in their careers, they often leave community management behind - like it’s a pair of Bata Toughees after graduation.

But that’s a mistake. The best strategists I know still dip into the comments. Still listen. Still engage.

I’m not saying you must reply to every “Yoh, this admin is on fire.” But I am saying that if you’re not in touch with your audience, your strategy becomes a guessing game.

And here’s the thing, brands don’t win by guessing. They win by connecting.

In Closing

If you're building a digital strategy, ask yourself: are we treating community management like the gold it is, or delegating it to the intern because "it's just replies"?

If you're growing in your digital career, don't rush to drop the community work, it’s where real insight lives.

And if you're a community manager? Know this: you’re not just replying to comments. You’re shaping narratives, building loyalty, and holding the culture in your hands.

As Dimamzo’ Oprah might say: "People will forget what you posted, but they will never forget how your reply made them feel."