BizTrends2025: GeoSpatial targeting - capturing the right moment, not just the right place

Adelaide Tshabalala is chief digital officer at Nerdware. Source: Supplied.

It's a bit like walking through the mall, minding your own business, and suddenly getting sprayed with a perfume sample you didn’t ask for - leaving you gasping for air and wondering what just happened. Traditional advertising can often feel like that - invasive, disconnected, and totally out of sync with what you actually need. Enter GeoSpatial targeting, the savvy marketing technique that knows where you are, when you’re there, and exactly what you want, without the annoying upsell. It’s not magic, but it might as well be.

What is GeoSpatial targeting?

At its core, GeoSpatial targeting uses location data to serve tailored content to users based on where they are at any given moment. Whether it's geofencing (pushing notifications when a user enters a designated area) or beacon technology (delivering a signal when you're in close proximity to a store), it allows brands to show up exactly when consumers are most receptive - right at the intersection of need and location. It's like the perfect first date: right time, right place, no awkwardness. It’s not just about showing up, it’s about showing up with purpose and relevance.

As we move towards 2025, GeoSpatial targeting is going to get even more sophisticated. With the integration of augmented reality (AR), the ability to layer digital content over physical spaces will enable brands to create immersive, interactive experiences that feel more natural. Imagine walking past a store and instead of just getting a discount coupon on your phone, you see a virtual pop-up display showcasing a product with a ‘try it now’ AR experience. Suddenly, the boundary between digital and physical fades, giving the consumer not just a message, but an experience.

But isn’t GeoSpatial targeting creepy?

I know what you're thinking, “This sounds great, but isn’t it a little... creepy?” Well, yes. It can be. Like that annoying ad that won’t disappear, GeoSpatial targeting can go from “convenient” to “creepy” if it’s not executed with care. How many times have you been stalked by an ad for a product you don’t even need? It’s like trying to shake off a persistent street vendor. But, when done right, GeoSpatial targeting is the opposite of invasive, it’s intuitive.

Picture this: you're standing in line at your local café, trying to decide between a cappuccino and a latte, when you suddenly get an alert for a discounted latte, just as you’re about to order. Now that’s not creepy, that’s convenience. It’s like your phone is your personal assistant, anticipating your next move. And trust me, you'll happily take that latte and probably even tip your phone in appreciation.

This is where GeoSpatial targeting truly shines if it’s used wisely. Smart brands are already tapping into geofencing, beacon technology, and mobile location data to connect with users in a way that doesn’t feel intrusive, but instead, offers value at the right time. The future of 2025 will see an explosion of interactive AR integrations where consumers don’t just receive a message but can interact with a product before they even purchase it. For example, imagine trying on virtual shoes via AR while walking past a store - you’re not just getting an ad, you’re getting an experience that feels relevant, engaging, and, dare I say, even fun.

GeoSpatial targeting: The evolution of location-based marketing

A few years ago, location-based marketing was a futuristic dream. We saw some of it in action (basic GPS tracking), sending you a coupon when you were nearby. But today, GeoSpatial targeting has evolved into an advanced art form. The integration of AR, AI, and the Internet of Things (IoT) is about to take this technology even further, creating personalised, immersive experiences that blend the physical and digital worlds seamlessly. The combination of real-time location data with AR, AI, and advanced mobile technologies will allow brands to meet consumers exactly where they are, and anticipate their needs before they even know they have them.

It’s not just about being there; it’s about being there with purpose. GeoSpatial targeting gives you the chance to deliver relevant, useful content exactly when your customers need it. But here’s the catch: It’s all about context. In 2025, we won’t just be showing up in people’s feeds with an ad; we’ll be integrating with their experiences—whether that’s in-store, on the go, or on a virtual platform.

The Gen Z factor: Why timing and relevance matter more than ever

Let’s talk about Gen Z, the digital natives, the TikTok generation. This crew expects hyper-personalised experiences and instant gratification. They’re fast to tune out anything that doesn’t feel aligned with their needs, or worse ,anything that interrupts their flow.

Research shows that Gen Z is more likely to ignore ads that interrupt their experience. These are not the type of consumers who will sit through a 30-second ad on YouTube just because it’s there. GeoSpatial targeting, when done right, can be the perfect solution. It gives brands the chance to deliver personalised messages that don’t feel like interruptions but part of the experience. Done right, it’s like your phone knows exactly what you need when you need it.

The future: A world where ads feel natural (really!)

As we approach 2025, GeoSpatial targeting will be at the forefront of a marketing revolution. It’s no longer enough to simply track a consumer’s location and send them a message. In the coming years, we’ll see brands using AI to interpret location data and create hyper-targeted, immersive experiences. It’s not about bombarding consumers with ads until they give in, but rather it’s about offering them real value, right when they need it.

This is the future - ads that don’t feel like ads, experiences that don’t feel intrusive, and interactions that make consumers feel heard, seen, and understood. With GeoSpatial targeting and AR integration, brands will have the opportunity to engage consumers in a way that feels both relevant and timely, offering value without overstepping boundaries.

If marketers can strike the right balance, they’ll create more than just a customer - they’ll build trust, spark loyalty, and turn every interaction into a positive, memorable experience.