Matlock – but not as you know it – comes to M-Net

Emmy and Academy Award-winner Kathy Bates stars as Madeline ‘Matty’ Matlock, a brilliant lawyer who uses her unassuming demeanour to win cases. Yes – that Matlock – but re-told, in a sense, for the 21st century, with a gender flip and a modern take on law and crime. Intrigued? Join us on M-Net (DStv Channel 101) on 27 January at 8pm.

The original hit series ran from 1986 to 1995 with Andy Griffith playing the gruff lead character, but the 21st century version sees brilliant septuagenarian lawyer Madeline Matlock (Bates) decide to rejoin the workforce at a prestigious law firm, seeking justice for the death of her daughter Ellie in the opioid epidemic. In this version of Matlock, the original series aired as it did in the real world, with Ellie's love of the series inspiring Madeline's alias.

Matty is assigned to Olympia (Skye P. Marshall), a senior attorney and key rainmaker with a thirst for justice, while Olympia's ex-husband, Julian (Jason Ritter), the son of the head of the firm, is intrigued by Matty and the way she uses wily tactics to win cases and expose corruption from within. Matty works alongside the firm's younger associates, the charismatic Billy (David del Rio) and the ultra-ambitious Sarah (Leah Lewis), as she endeavours to establish herself in her new high-stakes world.

A second season is on the way, but the first season is set to inspire a whole new generation of Matlock fans. Variety calls it “a clever, meta spin on the reboot”, and Cristina Escobar writes for RogerEbert.com that Matlock isn't exactly throwback TV, but it delivers on the comfort food of solving at least one complex problem in forty-two minutes. That it's funny and heartfelt along the way just adds to the charm, particularly as the suspense mounts. Toying with our expectations of a recognisable persona like Matlock, CBS's newest legal drama honours the original while creating something new entirely.”

Matlock was developed by Jane the Virgin creator Jennie Snyder, with credit to original series creator Dean Hargrove, while Bates executive produces.

Fancy a re-boot throwback with a twist? Check out Matlock on M-Net from 27 January at 8pm.




