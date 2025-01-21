BizTrends2025: Orange Ink's Portia Mvubuis - Redefining influence, from popularity to leadership and other influencer marketing trends

In 2025, the emphasis for brands will be on distinguishing between popularity and genuine influence, as not every social media star qualifies as an influencer in the truest sense. Genuine influencers can impact opinions, drive meaningful conversations, and lead societal or industry shifts.

Orange Ink's Portia Mvubuis examines the shift in influencer marketing from popularity to genuine influence, referred to as “social opinion leadership" by some brands (image supplied)

Many brands are now reframing this concept as “social opinion leadership,” (SOLs) recognising the importance of selecting partners who align with their values and can authentically connect with their target audience.

So, while over the past decade influencer marketing has evolved significantly, the roots of influencer marketing lies in something that has shaped public opinion for centuries: trust and societal influence.

From journalism to social media: A legacy of influence

In the PR space, we know influence is not a novel concept. Traditional journalism, as an example, with its emphasis on credibility, ethics, and accountability, has long been a powerful force in shaping public opinion and societal values.

Journalists were among the first "influencers," leveraging their integrity and expertise to guide readers’ perspectives. In many ways, today’s influencer marketing parallels the trust once solely held by media professionals, albeit through a new medium: social media.

However, social media has amplified the scope and speed of influence. Platforms such as Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, and LinkedIn have not only allowed individuals to build personal brands, but they have also been instrumental in cultivating dedicated followings.

This has given rise to the modern-day influencer—a person whose opinions and recommendations can sway consumer and business decisions.

However, the term “influencer” has often been misused, overshadowing the core element of true societal influence: the ability to shape perceptions and inspire action through credibility and authority.

From B2C to B2B: Expanding the scope of influence

Initially, influencer marketing was synonymous with B2C campaigns, where brands partnered with influencers to promote products to a mass audience.

However, the evolution of this space has unlocked opportunities for B2B influencer marketing. In this realm, the influencers are often thought leaders, industry experts, and niche professionals whose opinions carry weight within specialised fields.

This shift reflects a deeper understanding of what makes influencer marketing effective: relevance, authenticity, and trust. B2B campaigns increasingly leverage these qualities to influence decision-makers and establish thought leadership within industries.

For example, a tech company might partner with a renowned software engineer to promote a new product to other developers, creating a peer-to-peer recommendation dynamic.

7 Influencer marketing trends for 2025

As we look ahead, trends that shape the future of influencer marketing to take note of include:

Hyper-niche influencers Brands will increasingly look to collaborate with micro and nano influencers who have smaller, highly engaged audiences. These influencers’ deep connections with their followers drive higher authenticity and trust. Long-term partnerships One-off collaborations are being replaced by ongoing relationships, allowing brands and influencers to co-create content and build trust over time. B2B influencer growth The B2B sector will continue to embrace influencer marketing, leveraging verified industry experts and thought leaders to foster trust and credibility. Ethics and transparency Consumers demand transparency. In 2025, brands will prioritise influencers who disclose partnerships, have a strong right to speak, and uphold ethical standards, mirroring the integrity of traditional journalism – especially in this space that lacks regulation and has had numerous scandals, such as unqualified opinion leaders. AI-powered insights Artificial intelligence will likely play a strong role in identifying the right influencers, tracking campaign performance, and predicting trends, making influencer marketing more data-driven and effective. Focus on impact metrics Engagement rates and follower counts will give way to more meaningful metrics, such as conversions, brand sentiment, and long-term impact – depending on the type of campaigns. Employee advocacy Companies will empower their employees to act as influencers. Internal experts can offer authentic insights and create organic touchpoints with audiences.

A future built on authenticity

The future of influencer marketing lies in authenticity, credibility, and meaningful engagement.

By learning from the foundations of traditional journalism and embracing the dynamic possibilities of modern platforms, brands can navigate this ever-evolving landscape effectively.

As influencer marketing continues to grow and adapt, the focus must remain on fostering genuine connections and delivering real value to audiences.

In 2025, the brands and influencers that succeed will be those who prioritise influence over mere popularity, authenticity over aesthetics, and long-term relationships over fleeting campaigns.