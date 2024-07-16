Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DStv Media SalesAAA School of AdvertisingPrimedia BroadcastingKantarMakeReignJoe PublicYOUKNOW TechnologiesPrimedia OutdoorOgilvy South AfricaProvantageCorrelateNew MediaDatabase360Publicis Groupe AfricaMotherland OMNiEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Media Company news South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    MultiChoice and Paramount strengthen their relationship in Africa

    Issued by DStv Media Sales
    16 Jul 2024
    16 Jul 2024
    DStv Media Sales will represent advertising sales for all Paramount channels and brands from 1 October 2024 in South Africa.
    MultiChoice and Paramount strengthen their relationship in Africa

    MultiChoice and Paramount are strategically evolving their relationship through a new advertising sales partnership in Africa. From 1 October, MultiChoice’s DStv Media Sales will represent all the Paramount Channels, including MTV, MTV Base, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and Nick Toons.

    “Paramount and MultiChoice have a long-standing partnership, and we believe that this decision will further extend and deepen our strategic relationship. This evolution of our ad sales operating model in Africa allows us to maximize revenue, align with key markets worldwide, and reduce costs,” said Craig Paterson, SVP and general manager of Paramount Africa.

    “The partnership with Paramount provides a wonderful growth opportunity for the DStv Media Sales business and expands our offering to advertisers for the continent,” said Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee, chief executive officer for DStv Media Sales.

    “DMS will now be able to offer advertisers and sponsors an expanded portfolio of channels, content, and audiences. The addition of these awesome Paramount channel’s provide increased scale and reach to the DMS offering’s, which we are super excited to bring to market. We will be reaching out to our valued advertisers to ensure a seamless transition” said Lucasta Stephen, executive head of Sales SA.

    For ad sales enquiries, please contact Lucasta Stephen, executive head of Sales, South Africa.

    About DStv Media Sales

    DStv Media Sales is the commercial entity of MultiChoice, the leading Video Entertainment company in Africa. DStv Media Sales provides a fully tailored suite of advertising solutions, connecting advertisers to audiences across a variety of 200+ channels, available on multiple content platforms.

    About Paramount Global

    Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic studios, networks and streaming services, its portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry’s most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, Paramount Global provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.

    Read more: Multichoice, Paramount, Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee, DStv Media Sales, Paramount Africa
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    DStv Media Sales
    An award-winning and globally recognised media buying services company with over 20 years of experience. Reach millions of people on our best local & international entertainment and sports shows and experience the high returns of exposure on our DStv and Gotv channels across Africa.

    Related

    MultiChoice and Paramount strengthen their relationship in Africa
    DStv Media SalesMultiChoice and Paramount strengthen their relationship in Africa
    1 hour
    Nkateko Mabaso has passed away. Source: MultiChoice.
    MultiChoice mourns the death of Nkateko Mabaso
     20 Jun 2024
    FILE PHOTO: A MultiChoice logo is displayed outside the company's building in Cape Town, South Africa February 2, 2024. REUTERS/Esa Alexander/File Photo
    MultiChoice slides into annual loss
     13 Jun 2024
    A MultiChoice logo is displayed outside the company's building in Cape Town, South Africa 2 February 2024. Source: Reuters/Esa Alexander/file photo
    Canal+ offer for MultiChoice deemed 'fair and reasonable' by independent board
     4 Jun 2024
    iProspect dentsu South Africa triumphs at South Africa Smarties Gala Awards Ceremony
    DentsuiProspect dentsu South Africa triumphs at South Africa Smarties Gala Awards Ceremony
    18 Apr 2024
    A MultiChoice logo is displayed outside the company's building in Cape Town, South Africa. Source: Reuters/Esa Alexander.
    Vivendi's Canal+ makes firm offer to buy rest of MultiChoice
     8 Apr 2024
    M-Net's White Lies: A thrilling exploration of wealth, privilege and murder
    M-Net's White Lies: A thrilling exploration of wealth, privilege and murder
     11 Mar 2024
    Joburg Film Festival celebrates storytelling
    Joburg Film Festival celebrates storytelling
    5 Mar 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz