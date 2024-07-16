MultiChoice and Paramount strengthen their relationship in Africa

DStv Media Sales will represent advertising sales for all Paramount channels and brands from 1 October 2024 in South Africa.

MultiChoice and Paramount are strategically evolving their relationship through a new advertising sales partnership in Africa. From 1 October, MultiChoice’s DStv Media Sales will represent all the Paramount Channels, including MTV, MTV Base, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, and Nick Toons.

“Paramount and MultiChoice have a long-standing partnership, and we believe that this decision will further extend and deepen our strategic relationship. This evolution of our ad sales operating model in Africa allows us to maximize revenue, align with key markets worldwide, and reduce costs,” said Craig Paterson, SVP and general manager of Paramount Africa.

“The partnership with Paramount provides a wonderful growth opportunity for the DStv Media Sales business and expands our offering to advertisers for the continent,” said Fahmeeda Cassim-Surtee, chief executive officer for DStv Media Sales.

“DMS will now be able to offer advertisers and sponsors an expanded portfolio of channels, content, and audiences. The addition of these awesome Paramount channel’s provide increased scale and reach to the DMS offering’s, which we are super excited to bring to market. We will be reaching out to our valued advertisers to ensure a seamless transition” said Lucasta Stephen, executive head of Sales SA.

For ad sales enquiries, please contact Lucasta Stephen, executive head of Sales, South Africa.

About DStv Media Sales

DStv Media Sales is the commercial entity of MultiChoice, the leading Video Entertainment company in Africa. DStv Media Sales provides a fully tailored suite of advertising solutions, connecting advertisers to audiences across a variety of 200+ channels, available on multiple content platforms.

About Paramount Global

Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA, PARAA) is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic studios, networks and streaming services, its portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV among others. The company delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry’s most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, Paramount Global provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution and advertising solutions.