Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

AAA School of AdvertisingPrimedia BroadcastingKantarMakeReignJoe PublicYOUKNOW TechnologiesPrimedia OutdoorOgilvy South AfricaProvantageCorrelateNew MediaDatabase360Publicis Groupe AfricaMotherland OMNiDMASAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Fair Cape Dairies advertising complaint dismissed by ARB

    Karabo LedwabaBy Karabo Ledwaba
    16 Jul 2024
    16 Jul 2024
    The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has dismissed a consumer complaint against Fair Cape Dairies regarding their full cream chocolate-flavoured milk product, which features Barbie merchandising on its packaging.
    The case was dismissed by the ARB.
    The case was dismissed by the ARB.

    The complaint alleged that the product, characterised as an "unhealthy sugary drink," was being marketed inappropriately to young children using the Barbie doll image. The complainant argued that this violated Clause 7.3 of the Food and Beverage Code, which restricts advertising that directly appeals to children under twelve years old, aiming to persuade their parents or others to buy the advertised products.

    Advertiser's defense

    Fair Cape Dairies, represented by Robert de Rooy & Associates Inc., refuted the allegations on three main points:

    1. Healthfulness of the product: The advertiser argued that their product is a nutritious whole milk dairy product. They emphasised that the packaging makes no claims about benefits from the product, and any sugar present is largely intrinsic, derived from lactose naturally found in milk.
    2. Contextual misinterpretation: The advertiser contended that the complainant took Clause 7.3 out of context. They explained that the clause must be read in conjunction with the broader objectives of the Code, which include not misleading children about product benefits and not undermining the role of parents. They asserted that their packaging did neither.
    3. Permitted character merchandising: They referenced Clause 8 of Appendix J, which allows the use of characters on the packaging, provided these characters do not appear in television advertising targeted at children under twelve years old.

    Source: © Bizcommunity The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has ruled that Discovery has to remove or amend an advertisement for the second time in the space of less than a month
    Second Discovery advert ruled misleading by ARB

      9 Jul 2024

    ARB's decision

    The ARB concluded that the complaint did not demonstrate that the packaging violated Clause 7.3. The Directorate noted that the advertising did not instruct children to persuade their parents to buy the product or suggest negative consequences for not purchasing it. They also highlighted Clause 8, which specifically permits character merchandising on packaging as long as it does not appear in targeted television ads.

    Ultimately, the ARB found no breach of the Advertising Code by Fair Cape Dairies, reinforcing that the use of the Barbie image on the packaging was within permissible bounds.

    Read more: advertising, sugar, Fair Cape Dairies, ruling, dismissed, ARB, Karabo Ledwaba
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    About Karabo Ledwaba

    Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com

    Related

    Primedia Malls secures partnership renewal with Pareto Limited
    Primedia OutdoorPrimedia Malls secures partnership renewal with Pareto Limited
    1 day
    (Image supplied) South African Paralympian, Mpumelelo Mhlongo.'s partnership with stationery brand, Bic South African is an embodiment of Mhlongo’s experience
    Paralympian Mpumelelo Mhlongo partnership with Bic, embodies his experience
    1 day
    Ex publicis duo redefines agency agility
    UsablyEx publicis duo redefines agency agility
    9 Jul 2024
    Source: © Bizcommunity The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has ruled that Discovery has to remove or amend an advertisement for the second time in the space of less than a month
    Second Discovery advert ruled misleading by ARB
     9 Jul 2024
    Source:
    TikTok back-to-school Playbook: Global trends relevant for SA
     9 Jul 2024
    Source:
    Olympics 2024: what new social media guidelines mean for athletes and their sponsors
     8 Jul 2024
    #Cannes2024: Creative Circle's Full Circle Johannesburg and Cape Town events announced
    #Cannes2024: Creative Circle's Full Circle Johannesburg and Cape Town events announced
    5 Jul 2024
    Source: © D&AD Two New Blood Awards Pencils have been awarded to SA, one to the Vega School of Brand Leadership, Durban for Nando's Express Your Peri-Peri
    Vega Durban and Red & Yellow School win D&AD New Blood Awards Pencils
    5 Jul 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz