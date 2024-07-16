Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola ARTD Spirit Cooler debuts in South Africa

The Brown-Forman Corporation and The Coca-Cola Company have launched a Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola Alcoholic Ready-To-Drink (ARTD) spirit cooler in South Africa.

The drink will also be available with No Sugar. Source: Supplied.

Global drink

This is following its successful introduction in over 25 markets globally, including the United States, Mexico, and Japan.

The new innovation will offer South African adult consumers the opportunity to enjoy the iconic taste of this classic bar cocktail in a convenient, ready-to-drink format. This launch includes two variants: the original Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola, and a Coca-Cola Zero Sugar version, catering to different consumer preferences.

"We are delighted to bring the Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola ARTD to the South African market, providing consumers with a new and exciting way to enjoy the timeless combination of our two iconic brands," said Peter Orfanidis, area manager - Southern Africa, Brown-Forman.

"As we continue to listen to consumers through our innovative product offering and expand the availability of Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola across the globe, we are thrilled to introduce this spirit cooler inspired by one of the world’s most beloved bar cocktails. This new offering represents our commitment to bringing exceptional taste experiences to consumers in a convenient ready-to-drink format," added Natasha Chetty, emerging categories senior director at Coca-Cola Africa.

Phased approach

The packaging boldly integrates iconic qualities of both brands – the red Coca-Cola logo written in its classic Spencerian script coupled with the bold, black Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 design – emphasising the premium quality and heritage of the product.

Consumers can expect clear responsibility symbols on the can and packaging, reinforcing the message that the beverage is to be enjoyed responsibly and only by individuals of legal drinking age and above.

Jack Daniel’s and Coca-Cola will implement a phased approach and will be available for sale at select liquor stores and locations in the first rollout phase. It will be available in 300 ml slim cans containing an Alcohol By Volume (ABV) of 5%.