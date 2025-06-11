Publicis unseats WPP on Mars’ $1.7bn media account

This move follows Coca-Cola’s decision earlier this year to hand its North American media business (~$800 m) over to Publicis as well.

The Mars account, which includes media planning, buying, paid social, commerce, and production, will officially transition to Publicis in January 2026. WPP continues to handle other aspects of Coca-Cola’s global marketing, it recently reaffirmed its global marketing partnership with Coca‑Cola through its Open X unit—covering creative, media (besides North America).

These shifts come amid leadership changes at WPP, with CEO Mark Read announcing his departure at the end of 2025 following flat revenue and declining share value. Meanwhile, Publicis has overtaken WPP by revenue and continues to gain ground with its integrated data and tech-driven offerings.