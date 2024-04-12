Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Cannes LionsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

Heineken BeveragesPublicis Groupe AfricaIMC ConferenceKantarPrimedia BroadcastingLivingfactsStellenbosch University Language CentreOrnicoTopco MediaAAA School of AdvertisingEast Coast RadioEpic LionBizcommunity.comLocation BankMediaHeads 360Enquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Advertising News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    SA artists and spaza shops feature in Coca-Cola's global Cannes winning campaign

    3 Jul 2024
    3 Jul 2024
    Coca-Cola’s global campaign Every Coca-Cola is Welcome a.k.a. Thanks for Coke-Creating featured South African artists with artwork from three South African spaza shops.
    Image supplied. Coca-Cola’s campaign “Every Coca-Cola is Welcome” a.k.a. “Thanks for Coke-Creating”. The global campaign also featured South African artists and three spaza shops
    Image supplied. Coca-Cola’s campaign “Every Coca-Cola is Welcome” a.k.a. “Thanks for Coke-Creating”. The global campaign also featured South African artists and three spaza shops

    Produced as an international collaboration across VML’s global network, the campaign was a big winner at this year’s Cannes Festival of Creativity, winning eight Cannes Lions awards - three Gold Lions, four Silver Lions and a Bronze.

    The campaign honours the everyday folks who love their brand enough to emulate it. Coca-Cola noticed that interpretations of its iconic logo were being painted on walls and signs outside spaza shops around the world.

    They were within their rights to crack down on the businesses and artists involved. Instead, they decided to embrace them. Tapping into VML’s global network, they collected Coca-Cola logo artwork from around the world and celebrated it in a campaign that showcases the diversity of the brand’s customer base and how entrenched it has become in global culture.

    Source: A new campaign by Coca-Cola promotes unauthorised street paintings of its iconic logo
    Every Coca-Cola is welcome promotes unauthorised street paintings of the brand's iconic logo

    12 Apr 2024

    Bringing the campaign to life

    It began in November 2023 when Wendy Machanik, head of production at VML South Africa, received a WhatsApp asking if she and her team could go out and find Coke Expressions.

    “We had to find stores – or as we know them, spaza shops – where a local artist has painted the Coke logo in their way. Of course, these artists don’t know what CI is or exactly what the logo is supposed to look like.”

    Wendy recruited two scouts – one in Johannesburg and one in Cape Town – whose job was to drive around, searching for creative interpretations of Coca-Cola logos. “It wasn’t just about the designs,” explains Machanik.

    “They looked at the location of the design, what surrounded it, the artist and their story. What was important for them was the people who were involved – it wasn’t just the Coke Expression itself.”

    Impact of technology

    The project is also an example of technology’s enabling impact on advertising.

    “What I love about technology is that you can do these things in real-time,” says Machanik.

    “The scouts sent me photographs and voice notes as they were driving around and dropped location pins so that I would be able to go and find the artwork that had been chosen.”

    These were documented, packaged and sent to the creative team in Brazil for final selection. This meant that the team in Brazil could gather submissions from VML colleagues all around the world in a matter of weeks.

    Source: © VML
    Source: © VML VML

    Celebrating the brand fans

    By December they had made their selections and Machanik and her team were dispatched to create content with three chosen artists and shop-owners from South Africa.

    The final selection from South Africa included two Coke Expressions from the Western Cape and one from Johannesburg.

    • Baraka Shop in Paarl, owned by Abdulah, with the Coke Expression by artist John Mensah.
    • Ambush Gedi Shop, owned by Tebogo Ayala with the Coke Expression by artist Zwai Mzwan.
    • Appetite Palace, Orlando Soweto, owned by Tebogo Kawunta with the Coke Expression by artist Philani Dladla.

    The shop owners and artists were excited to be part of the campaign, which included billboards around the world featuring the selected Coke Expressions, a TV ad that aired globally, video interviews shared on social media, and print ads in local and international publications.

    The Baraka Shop Coke Expression also made it onto Coca-Cola cans.

    Source: © Brand Innovators SA collected 20 Lions at Cannes Lions 2024
    #Cannes2024: All the South African winners

      24 Jun 2024

    Triumph in Cannes

    Machanik is delighted to see the campaign perform so well in Cannes this year, as the campaign was one that she thoroughly enjoyed being a part of but that it was very challenging, especially with the time difference.

    "But I loved the challenge. I was able to choose the team, which was very bespoke, and they helped me create amazing content – the feedback we got was that the South African content was very engaging and well shot.

    “And I loved meeting all these amazing people! I'm always grateful for my job because I get to go to places I wouldn't normally go and meet people I wouldn’t have met – like Philani who painted the Coke logo in Orlando.”

    Apart from Machanik, from South Africa the team included SA photographer: Kgomotso Neto and SA videographer, Eldon Van Aswegen. The international production lead: from VML Sao Paulo is Nicole Godoy.

    For more:

    As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.

    Read more: advertising, Coca-cola, Cannes Lions, VML, Wendy Machanik, VML SA, creative campaigns
    Share this article
    NextOptions

    Related

    Famous creatives told to get lost as the French agency’s sharp copy zeroes in on the competition’s USP. Source: Supplied.
    Creatives excluded from Epica Awards Jury in BETC's witty new campaign
    1 day
    JCDecaux South Africa announces new head of sales: malls
    JCDecaux South AfricaJCDecaux South Africa announces new head of sales: malls
    1 day
    Source:
    #Cannes2024: Report highlights progress and challenges in female representation
    2 days
    Outdoor network expands digital rotator network with new site in George
    ProvantageOutdoor network expands digital rotator network with new site in George
    27 Jun 2024
    Lufuno Mavhungu
    Promise Agency's Lufuno Mavhungu named juror for The One Club's Young Guns competition
    26 Jun 2024
    Mbali Hlophe was appointed Gauteng MEC of the social development and agriculture departments in October 2022. Photo from the Gauteng government (fair use).
    Gauteng government buys newspaper space to praise MEC
     25 Jun 2024
    Where will your focus be for the rest of 2024? Ours is on creating better customer connections
    Ebony+IvoryWhere will your focus be for the rest of 2024? Ours is on creating better customer connections
    24 Jun 2024
    Image supplied. Image source: ©ididthat.co Carl Willoughby, chief creative officer TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris and the chairperson of the Creative Circle says we know we as a country can do so much better
    #Cannes2024: The new standard
     24 Jun 2024
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz