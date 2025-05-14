Listing Coastal South Africa set to join BBC Lifestyle’s local line-up later this year

BBC Lifestyle is enhancing its South African programming with an exciting new addition to its local line-up. Following the success of Listing Jozi, Listing Cape Town and Listing Mauritius, the hit luxury reality property franchise is expanding with Listing Coastal South Africa, airing on BBC Lifestyle (DStv channel 174) later this year.

This captivating new series will take viewers on a journey along South Africa’s breathtaking coastline, uncovering some of the country’s most exclusive and undiscovered residential gems. From the unspoilt shores of KZN coastline, both north and south, to the serene natural beauty of the Eastern Cape, the iconic Garden Route, all the way to the southernmost tip of Africa and the rugged charm of the West Coast, Listing Coastal South Africa promises a visual feast of architectural brilliance and coastal opulence.

The 10-part series will spotlight SA’s most luxurious properties nestled along the coast, offering a rare glimpse into the lifestyles of those who call these coastal paradises home. Viewers will get the chance to follow agents as they do what it takes to sell a suite of luxury homes. With its signature blend of aspirational living, high-end real estate, and local flair, Listing Coastal South Africa is a must-watch for property enthusiasts, dream-home seekers and those who want fly on the wall access to an estate agent’s world.

Nico Nel, producer of Listing Coastal South Africa says “Listing Coastal will tell a new story of South Africa’s coastline through the lens of luxury living. Each region has its own unique charm with incredible homes, and we’re excited to bring that to life for BBC Lifestyle this year.”

“We’re venturing into areas that haven’t traditionally been in the spotlight, and what we’ve found so far during filming is nothing short of extraordinary. These properties are world-class and so are the agents,” adds Trevor Kaplan, producer of Listing Coastal.

Pierre Cloete, vice president for Africa at BBC Studios says “We’re proud to continue championing premium local content that tells authentic, compelling stories. Listing Coastal South Africa builds on the success of the Listing franchise on BBC Lifestyle, further expanding our lineup of local shows on the channel. This exciting new instalment brings a fresh perspective, celebrating the breathtaking beauty of South Africa’s coastline, while maintaining the exceptional quality, creativity, and storytelling our audiences know and love. I can’t wait for everyone to see it.”

Listing Coastal South Africa is in production and will be available to watch on BBC Lifestyle later this year.

Catch the new season of Listing Cape Town exclusively airing on BBC Lifestyle (DStv channel 174) every Wednesday at 8pm. Repeats Thursdays at 5pm and on Saturdays and Sundays on the channel.

