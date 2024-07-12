Trending
2024 Bookmarks tickets - Don’t miss out!
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to network, learn and be entertained. Limited tickets are available so secure your spot now!
Tickets for both the Bookmarks Awards ceremony and the Bookmarks Finalists’ Showcase are now available here. Ticketholders can unlock a special offer to receive more than 25% off rooms (including breakfast) from Bookmarks 2024 official accommodation partner, Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel.
The IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards is generously supported by naming rights partner Mark1, with further support from DStv Media Sales; South African Breweries (SAB); Google; Rainmaker Media, ShopriteX; Vodacom Media; Tractor Outdoor and Polygon; and Accenture Song.
For more information on the Bookmark Awards 2024, visit thebookmarks.co.za.
