2024 Bookmarks tickets - Don’t miss out!

Issued by IAB South Africa
26 Jul 2024
Tickets are now on sale for the 2024 Bookmark Awards, the digital media and marketing industry’s most-anticipated event! Get ready to be inspired by the best of the best as we celebrate the power of digital storytelling, innovation and creativity. With the dynamic Sne Dladla as host, and the Finalists’ Showcase taking place earlier in the day, this year’s Bookmarks promises to be unforgettable.
Don’t miss out on this opportunity to network, learn and be entertained. Limited tickets are available so secure your spot now!

Tickets for both the Bookmarks Awards ceremony and the Bookmarks Finalists’ Showcase are now available here. Ticketholders can unlock a special offer to receive more than 25% off rooms (including breakfast) from Bookmarks 2024 official accommodation partner, Radisson Blu Gautrain Hotel.

The IAB South Africa Bookmark Awards is generously supported by naming rights partner Mark1, with further support from DStv Media Sales; South African Breweries (SAB); Google; Rainmaker Media, ShopriteX; Vodacom Media; Tractor Outdoor and Polygon; and Accenture Song.

For more information on the Bookmark Awards 2024, visit thebookmarks.co.za.

IAB South Africa
The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) South Africa is an independent, voluntary, non-profit association focused on growing and sustaining a vibrant and profitable digital media and marketing industry within South Africa.

