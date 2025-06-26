10 trends shaping the future of digital out-of-home

From smarter targeting to greener tech, this year’s WOO Congress made one thing clear – the way brands use digital out-of-home is changing fast.

Author: Simon Wall, Group CEO at Glynt

At this year’s World Out of Home Organization (WOO) Congress, held from 4 to 6 June in Mexico, one thing was obvious: digital out of home (DOOH) media is moving into a new era. The focus is sharper, the stakes are higher and the expectations from brands are rising fast.

This evolution reflects changing advertiser expectations and consumer behaviours. In a world where attention is fragmented and measurable outcomes matter more than ever, outdoor media is having to prove its value in ways it never has before. It’s no longer enough to simply be seen. The medium must now demonstrate impact, accountability and agility. This means becoming more intelligent, more integrated, and more aligned with how people move, think and shop in real life.

Here are 10 shifts pointing to where the industry is headed next:

Smarter targeting is winning budgets The DOOH industry is shifting from location-based buying to audience-based targeting. This means advertisers can now tailor messages to specific audiences, not just general areas. That level of precision is helping DOOH secure a bigger share of digital ad budgets, where accountability and relevance is key. Retail is leading the way Retail environments are becoming a powerful space for DOOH. Screens placed in or near stores give brands the opportunity to reach customers at the exact moment they’re ready to buy. These placements are driving innovation in creative, data use and integration with retail media networks. Programmatic is growing but still complex Buying DOOH programmatically is becoming more common, but it’s far from seamless. Advertisers face too many disconnected platforms, inconsistent standards and a general lack of education. Until these gaps are addressed, scale will remain limited. Advertisers want proof it worked Impressions are no longer enough. Advertisers want to know if their campaigns are driving real-world results, like increased foot traffic, app activity or sales. DOOH partners that can demonstrate this kind of performance will stand out. Ads that react to the world work better Campaigns that adapt to real-world triggers – such as weather changes, traffic conditions or time of day – consistently outperform static messaging. With more data and automation now available, this kind of contextual creative is becoming a baseline expectation. Audience insight goes beyond location Advertisers are looking for more than just where people are. They want to understand who those people are, what motivates them and what they’re likely to do next. DOOH platforms that offer deeper behavioural and psychographic insights are better positioned to deliver meaningful impact. Complexity is getting in the way The DOOH ecosystem has become crowded with intermediaries, platforms and processes. For advertisers, this means more friction and less efficiency. Simplifying the supply chain is becoming essential to unlock scale and effectiveness. Local messaging delivers more impact Generic creative is no longer enough. Campaigns that are tailored to specific neighbourhoods or communities tend to drive stronger engagement. Hyperlocal relevance builds trust and makes brands feel more connected to the people they’re trying to reach. Sustainability is becoming a deal-breaker More clients are prioritising sustainability in their briefs. They want to know that their media partners are investing in cleaner technology, reducing emissions and offering credible ways to offset environmental impact. Those that can’t show progress risk being left behind. Direct relationships bring more control In a complex landscape, some advertisers are choosing to bypass intermediaries and deal directly with media owners. This gives them more say over placement, better creative flexibility and often greater cost efficiency.

Out-of-home is entering a new phase. Advertisers want less complexity, more proof of results and stronger alignment with their goals. The businesses that can deliver on those needs will be the ones that lead the future of the industry.



