Media planners, take note: The Western Cape’s 2025 event calendar is a goldmine for OOH

Cape Town is always a vibe – but 2025? It’s on another level. With a jam-packed calendar of global and local events, the Western Cape is shaping up to be one of the hottest out-of-home (OOH) advertising playgrounds in the world. From Comic Con and Ultra to the Loeries and more, the crowds are coming – and your brand should be, too. If you’re planning a campaign this year, this is your sign to go local, go live, and go big with OOH.

Where the people go, your brand should follow

The power of OOH is its real-world presence, meeting audiences exactly where they are. And in 2025, they’re going to be everywhere. Race routes, transport hubs, festival venues, the V&A Waterfront… each offers a high-impact touchpoint for the right brand, at the right moment. OOH lets you tap into emotion, energy, and relevance – not just impressions.

Wellness brands? Get in front of thousands of fitness enthusiasts at the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon in October. Luxury labels? Start planning now for the elegance of the L’Ormarins King’s Plate in January 2026. Tech and audio brands? Ultra Music Festival in May is your ultimate demo zone.

Plan ahead to be seen

We’re seeing smart brands book OOH sites six to nine months in advance, and it’s paying off. High-traffic spots don’t stay available for long. Booking early secures better locations and better value, especially around major events like the Cape Town International Jazz Festival in April or Comic Con in May.

But planning ahead doesn’t mean sacrificing agility. With DOOH (digital out-of-home), you can launch dynamic, real-time campaigns that change with the crowd. Update creative by the hour. Add a live race tracker. Celebrate a viral win. The tech is ready – and so are the audiences.

Hyperlocal is the new national

Cape Town’s diverse neighbourhoods are packed with micro-communities. From Muizenberg surfers to art lovers at First Thursdays and jazz fans at Kirstenbosch, there’s no such thing as a one-size-fits-all audience.

That’s why hyperlocal OOH is booming. Take the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts – perfect for nature-loving, music-minded families. Or We Love Summer events for the lifestyle conscious. Or whale watching season in Hermanus, which draws local and international visitors through the winter. If you know your people, you’ll know your placements.

Stand out by stepping up

It’s not just about being seen – it’s about being remembered. And in today’s world, that means creativity. If you want attention, why not use AR to show.

Want attention? You can add interactive touchpoints or motion graphics that turn a static billboard into a living, breathing story. At events like Red Bull King of the Air or the Cape Town Boat Show, bold visuals and immersive experiences win big. The best campaigns don’t just observe – they participate. And audiences notice.

Why Cape Town delivers more for less

Unlike over-saturated global cities, Cape Town offers a clean canvas. Less ad clutter means your campaign doesn’t just blend in, it stands out. With a population that’s mobile, event-driven and open to new experiences, there’s massive potential to connect in meaningful ways. From the Pick n Pay Wine & Food Festival to the New Year’s Eve celebration at the V&A Waterfront, your brand could be part of the memory, not just the marketing.

Make your mark on the city

Cape Town in 2025 is full of movement, energy and opportunity. Whether your brand is local or global, the chance to connect through powerful, contextual OOH has never been bigger. Plan ahead. Think local. Get creative. And make this year the one your brand becomes part of the city’s story.

Where the crowds will be in 2025

Cape Town International Jazz Festival

When: 25-26 April

Where: CTICC

What: A prestigious jazz festival showcasing top local and international artists.

Expected attendance: 30,000+

Pick n Pay Wine & Food Festival

When: 25-26 April

Where: Claremont Cricket Club

What: A culinary celebration with renowned chefs, food producers, and wine estates offering tastings and masterclasses.

Expected attendance: 15,000+

Comic Con Cape Town

When: April 27-29

Where: CTICC

What: A pop-culture and gaming festival with international guests and exhibitors.

Expected attendance: 25,000+

The Wine Tourism Conference

When: 8 May 2025

Where: Lanzerac Wine Farm, Stellenbosch

What: An event centered on food and wine tourism, bringing together industry professionals to discuss trends, opportunities and strategies.

Expected attendance: 1,000+

Ultra Music Festival

When: 9 May

Where: The Ostrich, Cape Town

What: An electronic dance music festival attracting global DJs and fans.

Expected attendance: 20,000+

RISE Africa 2025 Urban Action Festival

When: 25-29 May

Where: Homecoming Centre (former Fugard Theatre)

What: An event focusing on urbanization challenges and solutions.

Expected attendance: Global leaders and industry professionals

Sign Africa Cape Town Expo

When: 14-15 May

Where: CTICC

What: An expo showcasing innovations in signage and printing technology.

Expected attendance: Industry professionals

Jive Cape Town Funny Festival

When: 2-29 June

Where: The Baxter Theatre

What: A comedy festival featuring performances from local and international comedians.

Expected attendance: 10,000+

Decorex Cape Town

When: 5-8 June

Where: CTICC

What: An exhibition of the latest trends in interior design, decor and lifestyle.

Expected attendance: 15,000+

kykNET Silverskermfees

When: 20-23 August

Where: Camps Bay

What: South African and Afrikaans film festival with screenings, panel discussions, workshops and awards.

Open Book Festival

When: 5-7 September

Where: Homecoming Centre (former Fugard Theatre)

What: A literary festival featuring author talks, book launches, and panel discussions.

Expected attendance: 10,000+

WOMAD Cape Town

When: 22-28 September

Where: Various venues across the city

What: A celebration of world music, arts and dance.

Expected attendance: 20,000+

Loeries Creative Week

When: 5-10 October

Where: Various venues

What: An event honoring creative excellence in brand communication and advertising.

Expected attendance: 10,000+

https://www.instagram.com/filmfestival.capetown/

When: 9-19 October

Where: V&A Waterfront

What: A platform for filmmakers and cinema lovers, with screenings, workshops and networking opportunities.

Expected attendance: 10,000+

Sanlam Cape Town Marathon

When: 18-19 October

Where: Various routes across Cape Town

What: A globally recognized marathon with various race categories.

Expected attendance: 25,000+ (runners and spectators)

Boatica Cape Town

When: 27-29 October

Where: V&A Waterfront

What: A showcase for luxury yachts, maritime innovations and boating enthusiasts.

Expected attendance: 15,000+

Red Bull King of the Air

When: 22 November 22 – 7 December

Where: Cape Town’s beaches

Expected attendance: 10,000+

What: A prestigious kiteboarding event with international riders.

New Year’s Eve Celebrations at the V&A Waterfront

When: 31 December

Where: V&A Waterfront

What: The iconic New Year’s Eve celebration in Cape Town, featuring live music, fireworks and an exciting atmosphere as the city ushers in the new year.

Expected attendance: 20,000+

L’Ormarins King’s Plate

When: January 2026

Where: Kenilworth Racecourse

What: A prestigious horse-racing event featuring high society, fashion and top-tier races.

Expected attendance: 15,000+

About Tractor Outdoor

Established over two decades ago, Tractor Outdoor is a national out of home (OOH) media owner, which specialises in connecting brands to consumers through its network of traditional and digital inventory, as well as its transit networks and ambient platforms. Tractor Outdoor owns one of the largest digital out of home (DOOH) networks in South Africa and is a member of Outdoor Measurement Council (OMC), the Out of Home Media South Africa (OHMSA) and the Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa (IAB SA).



