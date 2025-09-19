Tractor unveils new premium cladding for its DOOH network

Leading out of home (OOH) media owner Tractor Outdoor has introduced a new premium cladding design for its digital billboards, bringing a sleek, standardised aesthetic to its roadside network while ensuring advertisers enjoy greater visibility and brand safety.

The cladding features clean architectural lines, durable finishes and integrated LED strip lighting to guarantee visibility day and night. Combined with reliable back-up systems, advertisers benefit from uninterrupted campaigns that cut through clutter in highly competitive urban environments.

“To date, we’ve completed 13 sites – three in Johannesburg and the balance in the Western Cape – with a further six scheduled for roll-out in October, says Steve Duck, chief revenue officer – Media at Tractor Outdoor.

“All new sites will now be fitted with the cladding as standard. Our aim is to ensure that whether you’re advertising in Cape Town or Johannesburg, your creative is showcased elegantly and consistently.”

Balancing presence with compliance

The Western Cape is governed by some of the strictest bylaws in South Africa. The new cladding has been engineered in close alignment with city regulations, meeting strict requirements around dimensions, lighting intensity, and environmental sensitivity, while still delivering a visually commanding presence.

“Because of size restrictions, we had to think smarter, explains Duck. “The cladding has been engineered to create a sense of scale and presence while abiding by all bylaws, effectively amplifying the canvas for advertisers without exceeding the legal footprint.”

Boosting brand visibility and safety

In a market where site quality can vary widely, Tractor has invested in standardising its digital network with a timeless design that won’t quickly date. The result is sharper lines, consistent framing, and a premium finish that enhances cut-through.

“Brands can be confident their creative is being represented in a uniform, high-quality format that reflects their values. While it’s easy enough to switch on a campaign at scale, it’s rare to do so with this level of visual consistency. With our 40+ roadside digital network, advertisers now have access to both scale and premium uniformity – at the touch of a button.”

Raising the bar for DOOH in South Africa

The cladding initiative forms part of Tractor’s broader strategy to modernise and future-proof its network.

This is about elevating the DOOH landscape, says Duck. “By upgrading our infrastructure, we’re showing brands, regulators, and communities that outdoor media can be impactful and responsible.”



