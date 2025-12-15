South Africa
    Sustainability for schools: Tractor’s Net Zero Project supports communities while strengthening energy security

    Issued by Tractor Outdoor
    15 Dec 2025
    15 Dec 2025
    What if a digital billboard could power a classroom?

    Tractor Outdoor’s Net Zero Project is proving it can. In partnership with Billboard Management Technologies (BMT), the media owner is transforming digital billboards at schools into solar-energy micro-generators that reduce grid reliance, support learning environments and boost energy security for advertisers.

    Sustainability for schools: Tractor&#x2019;s Net Zero Project supports communities while strengthening energy security

    Helping schools save

    Says Ben Harris, chief operating officer at Glynt (parent company to Tractor Outdoor): “The Net Zero Project equips selected digital screens - primarily those located at schools but also on private commercial properties and non-profits such as churches - with solar systems that power the billboard itself while supplementing the building’s electricity needs. In some cases, solar production exceeds on-site demand; this surplus is used to offset consumption at Tractor’s other locations that are not yet solar-enabled, reducing our network’s overall energy footprint.”

    For example, BMT’s recent installation at Zwaanswyk High School in Cape Town delivered a 33 kW grid-tied solar system that sustainably powers the digital screen and charges the battery-backed UPS, all while channelling energy back into the school.

    “By turning our digital sites into sources of clean energy, schools benefit through reduced utility costs and better power security, illustrating how advertising infrastructure can deliver real societal value beyond simply business,” says Harris.

    In addition, the project strengthens operational continuity for Tractor’s clients, with solar-powered screens remaining live even during outages, protecting advertiser visibility.

    Sustainability for schools: Tractor&#x2019;s Net Zero Project supports communities while strengthening energy security

    Powered by the sun

    With South Africa currently enjoying summer - peak solar production season - Tractor has seen a significant reduction in its overall grid consumption. In November alone, almost half (43%) of Tractor’s Roadside Digital (RSD) network consumption was produced via solar.

    While solar generation naturally tapers after March, Tractor is already expanding the programme to ensure year-round benefits. New installations planned for early next year aim to further offset non-solar sites and push the media owner further on its green trajectory.

    “Every new solar site moves us one step closer to our net zero sustainability goals while helping schools cut monthly electricity bills and redirect their limited resources back into teaching and ultimately benefitting the children,” says Harris.

    Ben Harris, Glynt
    Tractor Outdoor
    Tractor Outdoor was founded in 2001 by international industry veterans and is managed by a team who has a comprehensive grounding in the outdoor media industry.
