Glynt acquires Store (my) Cards and launches new tech division, Ignis Labs

Glynt (formerly Tractor media Holdings) has announced the acquisition of loyalty aggregation app ‘Store (my) Cards’, as part of its continued investment in building a smarter, more connected technology-led ecosystem. Alongside the acquisition, Glynt has launched Ignis Labs (‘ignis’): a new, dedicated technology arm designed to drive innovation, data integration and AI capability across the Group’s portfolio.

Byron Rode, CEO and co-founder of ignis

Store (my) Cards creator and tech entrepreneur Byron Rode has been appointed CEO and co-founder of ignis. In this role, Byron will lead the Group’s technology strategy and collaborate closely with all Glynt companies to integrate advanced data systems, AI and automation – ensuring technology becomes a practical, every-day growth driver across the business.

“The creation of ignis represents a pivotal evolution for the Glynt Group," says Simon Wall, Group CEO of Glynt. “Byron brings a rare mix of technical skill and creative vision, and his appointment will help us weave intelligence and automation through every part of our operations – bringing data, media and tech together in a way that genuinely adds value.”

With the rise of retail media, Store (my) Cards positions Glynt squarely at the intersection where data and retail media converge, enabling the Group to partner more effectively with clients and deliver real-time campaign insights and optimisation. This strategic alignment places Glynt in a leading position to help brands harness customer insights and unlock measurable value across both physical and digital environments.

Says Rode: “Partnering with Glynt is an incredible opportunity to take Store (my) Cards from a passion project to a platform with real national impact. What began as a side project has evolved into something with the potential to fundamentally change how people and brands connect – and with Glynt’s scale and vision, we can now ramp up development and bring that to life across the entire country.”

Through ignis, Glynt continues its transformation into a connected, forward-looking group – one that helps its companies and clients operate more intelligently, sustainably and at scale.

