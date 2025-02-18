Marketing & Media OOH
    Tractor Media Holdings appoints Steve Duck as chief revenue officer to drive growth and data-driven innovation

    Issued by Tractor Outdoor
    18 Feb 2025
    Tractor Media Holdings is excited to announce the appointment of Steve Duck as its new chief revenue officer - media, further solidifying the company's leadership team as it continues to lead and innovate in the Out of Home (OOH) media sector.
    Steve Duck, chief revenue officer at Tractor Outdoor
    Steve Duck, chief revenue officer at Tractor Outdoor

    With over 20 years of experience in the OOH media space, Duck brings a wealth of expertise and a strong track record of success. Known for his deep industry knowledge, Duck has held several key leadership roles at Primedia Group, where he spent the last 20 years contributing to Campus Media, Comutanet, and Primedia Outdoor SA. Most recently, Duck served as executive - Western Cape at Primedia Outdoor, overseeing sales and development and building strategic relationships with key stakeholders.

    In his new role at Tractor Media Holdings, Duck will lead the company’s revenue strategy, working closely with the sales, marketing, and analytics teams to optimise media revenue generation and deliver data-driven solutions to clients. By harnessing insights from both traditional and digital channels, Duck will ensure Tractor’s offerings are aligned with client needs in an ever-evolving media landscape. His strategic vision will focus on driving growth, increasing operational efficiency and reinforcing Tractor’s position at the forefront of the OOH industry.

    “I’ve spent two decades in the OOH industry, and I’m excited to bring my experience and passion for data-driven media sales to this dynamic new chapter with Tractor Media Holdings, said Duck. “The media landscape is rapidly evolving, and I look forward to collaborating with the team to craft innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients.”

    Simon Wall, group CEO at Tractor Media Holdings, shared his enthusiasm about Duck’s appointment: “Steve’s extensive knowledge of the media industry, combined with his exceptional sales leadership to drive strategic growth, makes him a valuable addition to our leadership team.

    “With Steve at the helm of our revenue strategy, we’re poised to continue expanding our market presence and delivering measurable results to our clients through more targeted, insightful media solutions.

    “We're thrilled to have someone of his expertise and stature leading our revenue efforts. His deep understanding of our clients and their needs isn’t just an asset; it’s a game-changer. His insights will drive real value across our entire portfolio, and we can’t wait to see the impact unfold.”

