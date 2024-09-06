Tractor adds new key sites in SA’s main metros to its network

Leading out of home (OOH) media owner Tractor Outdoor has further expanded its national network with the addition of two new digital billboard sites, strategically located in Ferndale (Gauteng) and Paarl (Western Cape). These acquisitions form part of Tractor’s continued investment in high-impact digital out of home (DOOH) solutions, bridging critical coverage gaps in key suburban regions.

The first of the two new sites is located in Ferndale, an established, high-density suburb in Randburg. Positioned along Republic Road – one of the area’s main arterial routes – the site benefits from a constant stream of commuter traffic moving between Randburg, Sandton, and Bryanston. Its immediate proximity to Ferndale on Republic Shopping Centre, alongside surrounding residential and commercial zones, ensures consistent exposure to a diverse audience comprising working professionals, families and active shoppers.

“This site is a key addition to our portfolio, says Steve Duck, Tractor’s chief revenue officer, Media. “We’ve strategically chosen this location for its exceptional reach, commuter appeal, and proximity to high-footfall shopping destinations, making it ideal for brands looking to connect with consumers who are in a purchasing mindset.”

The Ferndale billboard offers brands access to an aspirational, middle-to-upper-income demographic and is particularly well suited to campaigns across retail, FMCG, tech and financial services. The City of Johannesburg, which includes Ferndale, is home to the largest metropolitan population in South Africa (~11 million people) and boasts the highest concentration of roadside digital screens, accounting for over half of the national total, according to research conducted by Outdoor Auditors (Feb 2025).

The second site is located in Paarl, in the heart of the Cape Winelands. Found along Main Road – a key route linking Paarl Central with Stellenbosch – this location serves as both a commuter and lifestyle corridor. Surrounded by luxury wine estates, gourmet restaurants and heritage landmarks, it presents a prime advertising opportunity for brands targeting affluent tourists, experience-driven travellers and high-income local residents.

“The Cape Winelands remains a sought-after destination for both domestic and international visitors, and consistent client demand reinforced the need for a broader digital footprint in the region, explains Duck. “This site supports premium brand positioning and sees heightened footfall during weekends, festivals, and seasonal peaks.”

While Paarl is situated outside the metro, its proximity to the City of Cape Town – a fast-growing metro with over 5 million residents – makes it a natural extension of Tractor’s strategy. According to Outdoor Auditors, the Western Cape has one of the highest billboard occupancy rates nationally, indicating strong advertiser demand and sustained audience engagement. Tractor has also built a dominant footprint in this region, with nearly half of its national inventory concentrated in Cape Town and surrounds.

These acquisitions form a core component of Tractor’s growth strategy, which focuses on strengthening its national DOOH footprint across both metro and high-value suburban areas. By strengthening its presence in previously underrepresented but strategically valuable nodes, Tractor enhances its ability to deliver seamless, high-reach campaigns to advertisers seeking measurable returns.

“Whether targeting the weekday commuter in Gauteng or the weekend wine tourist in the Cape, these locations allow us to offer contextual, data-driven solutions that support both brand impact and audience engagement,” adds Duck.

Informed by Outdoor Auditors’ The State of OOH Report, the demand for category-specific targeting across metros continues to grow. For example, banking and financial services dominate in Johannesburg and Cape Town, making these new additions especially attractive to brands in these sectors. Meanwhile, sectors such as supermarkets and premium beverages are highly active in Cape Town, aligning well with Paarl’s positioning in the lifestyle and tourism corridor.

Both sites have been designed to integrate seamlessly with programmatic platforms, in line with evolving industry trends that favour real-time, data-led buying. As more brands demand flexibility, dynamic content, and audience targeting, Duck says that Tractor will continue to invest in assets that reflect the future of South African OOH advertising.

“These additions are strategic investments in digital infrastructure in key locations that will enable smarter, more responsive campaigns,” concludes Duck.

About Tractor Outdoor

Established over two decades ago, Tractor Outdoor is a national out of home (OOH) media owner, which specialises in connecting brands to consumers through its network of traditional and digital inventory, as well as its transit networks and ambient platforms. Tractor Outdoor owns one of the largest digital out of home (DOOH) networks in South Africa and is a member of Outdoor Measurement Council (OMC), the Out of Home Media South Africa (OHMSA) and the Interactive Advertising Bureau South Africa (IAB SA).



