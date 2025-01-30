Subscribe & Follow
Agency Scope South Africa 2025/26 to launch in May, with expanded categories and reach
This will ensure that agencies have the data to stay competitive and meet evolving client expectations.
The biennial study will bring fresh insights into marketer-agency relationships, agency performance and industry trends, as Johanna McDowell, CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) and Scopen partner, explains.
“We’re constantly expanding Agency Scope to ensure agencies get the insights they need to stay ahead in a fast-changing industry. The 2025/6 edition will provide an even deeper understanding of the shifting dynamics shaping agency success.”
Bigger, broader and more relevant
This upcoming edition of Agency Scope will conduct in-depth interviews with top decision-makers but with an expanded reach, engaging with more companies and industry leaders while placing greater emphasis on media agencies.
Building on previous research, the study will introduce new insights into AI, influencer marketing and retail media.
It will also explore which agencies are leading in these fields and how AI is transforming agency capabilities.
What to expect?
- Expanded reach – The study aims to cover 250 companies (up from 220) and 800 industry leaders—300 more than before, with a broader sample of agency professionals.
- New focus areas – AI, influencer marketing and retail media will be analysed in depth.
- AI & retail media deep dive – The research will identify leading agencies and examine AI’s impact on performance.
- Evolving client expectations – Agencies will be evaluated on AI expertise, DEI commitment, digital strategy, e-commerce, performance marketing and influencer marketing.
- Wider industry scope – More in-person interviews, the inclusion of new decision-maker profiles (digital, tech, innovation leaders) and expanded coverage of start-ups, .coms and digital platforms.
What’s Next?
Fieldwork begins in May 2025 and will run through September, with exclusive report presentations starting in November.
“Agency Scope 2025/26 will provide agencies with critical insights to help them adapt, innovate and stay ahead of the curve,” says César Vacchiano, President and CEO of Scopen.
