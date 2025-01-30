Marketing & Media Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress OfficesCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Motherland OMNiAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingIMC ConferenceYOUKNOW TechnologiesPublicis Groupe AfricaSo InteractiveOctagonV5 DigitalBrand Influence AgencyKLAIncubetaBroad MediaWetpaint AdvertisingMegaVision MediaGagasi FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Marketing & Media

    Agency Scope South Africa 2025/26 to launch in May, with expanded categories and reach

    Agency Scope South Africa 2025/26 will launch in May 2025. It has been expanded to include AI, influencer marketing and retail media as well as a wider industry scope.
    4 Apr 2025
    4 Apr 2025
    Source: © 123rf Agency Scope South Africa 2025/26 is set to launch in May 2025, and has been expanded to include AI, influencer marketing and retail media as well as a wider industry scope
    Source: © 123rf 123rf Agency Scope South Africa 2025/26 is set to launch in May 2025, and has been expanded to include AI, influencer marketing and retail media as well as a wider industry scope

    This will ensure that agencies have the data to stay competitive and meet evolving client expectations.

    The biennial study will bring fresh insights into marketer-agency relationships, agency performance and industry trends, as Johanna McDowell, CEO of the Independent Agency Search & Selection Company (IAS) and Scopen partner, explains.

    “We’re constantly expanding Agency Scope to ensure agencies get the insights they need to stay ahead in a fast-changing industry. The 2025/6 edition will provide an even deeper understanding of the shifting dynamics shaping agency success.”

    Bigger, broader and more relevant

    This upcoming edition of Agency Scope will conduct in-depth interviews with top decision-makers but with an expanded reach, engaging with more companies and industry leaders while placing greater emphasis on media agencies.

    Building on previous research, the study will introduce new insights into AI, influencer marketing and retail media.

    It will also explore which agencies are leading in these fields and how AI is transforming agency capabilities.

    What to expect?

    • Expanded reach – The study aims to cover 250 companies (up from 220) and 800 industry leaders—300 more than before, with a broader sample of agency professionals.

    • New focus areas – AI, influencer marketing and retail media will be analysed in depth.

    • AI & retail media deep dive – The research will identify leading agencies and examine AI’s impact on performance.

    • Evolving client expectations – Agencies will be evaluated on AI expertise, DEI commitment, digital strategy, e-commerce, performance marketing and influencer marketing.

    • Wider industry scope – More in-person interviews, the inclusion of new decision-maker profiles (digital, tech, innovation leaders) and expanded coverage of start-ups, .coms and digital platforms.

    What’s Next?

    Fieldwork begins in May 2025 and will run through September, with exclusive report presentations starting in November.

    “Agency Scope 2025/26 will provide agencies with critical insights to help them adapt, innovate and stay ahead of the curve,” says César Vacchiano, President and CEO of Scopen.

    Read more: research, media, advertising, marketing, Johanna McDowell, IAS, influencer marketing, Independent Agency Search & Selection company, creative agencies, César Vacchiano, Scopen, AI, agency-client relationships, retail media
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz