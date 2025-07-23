Publicis West Africa crowned Creative Agency of the Year at 2023/2024 Gong Gong Awards

Publicis West Africa (PWA) has been officially named the most awarded agency in Ghana, securing top honors across creative, design, media, digital, and influencer marketing. The agency’s standout performance was crowned with the prestigious Platinum Award for Most Creative Agency of the Year 2023/24, bringing its total accolades to an impressive 17. This milestone reinforces PWA’s position as a creative powerhouse and a beacon of excellence across the West African region.

Organised by the Advertising Association of Ghana, the Gong Gong Awards represent the highest honour in Ghana’s advertising and marketing communications industry. This year, PWA stood out with an impressive haul: 7 Gold Awards, 7 Silver Awards, 2 Bronze Awards, and the ultimate Platinum Award.

“This recognition is a testament to the passion, creativity, and relentless pursuit of excellence by our team,” said Anand Badami, SVP of Publicis West Africa. “We are deeply grateful to our clients and partners who trust us to bring bold ideas to life.”

The awards spanned a diverse range of categories, including Audio-visual Excellence, Best Use of Music, Best Filming, Best Use of TV Animation, and Best Use of production design and art direction demonstrating the Agency’s versatility and strategic depth. Notable winning campaigns included:

MAGGI La Bonne Cuisine – Gold in Best Creator & Influencer Marketing



Nescafe Make Your World – Gold in Best Film Editing



Nestlé MILO Champions – Gold in Best Use of TV Animation

“Winning 17 awards is not just a milestone, it’s a motivation to keep pushing boundaries,” added Chima Okenimkpe, executive creative director at Publicis West Africa. “We’re excited about what the future holds.”

Beyond the applause and accolades, Publicis West Africa celebrated the heart of its success - a diverse team of thinkers, makers, and doers whose collective brilliance turned bold ideas into award-winning work. A highlight reel captured their journey, reliving the moment they brought home Platinum.

This landmark achievement not only cements PWA’s position as a creative powerhouse in West Africa but also sets the tone for even more groundbreaking work in the years ahead.

About Publicis West Africa

Publicis West Africa is a leading integrated marketing communications agency based in Accra, Ghana. Known for delivering bold, strategic, and culturally resonant campaigns, the agency serves a diverse portfolio of clients and continues to shape the future of advertising in West Africa.



