Tractor adds 8 new digital sites in key suburbs to its inventory arsenal

South Africa’s widely known out of home (OOH) and digital out of home (DOOH) media hotspots, such as the CBD, V&A Waterfront and Sandton, are frequent recipients of ad spend. But there are new, emerging hotspots in the region that are more than worthy of spend and can add a great deal of value to advertisers.

So says Mali Motsumi-Garrido, sales director at Tractor Outdoor, a prominent South African media owner that has just added eight new digital and power-backed-up sites to its inventory arsenal.

“Each new location has been strategically selected to deliver maximum client value. These sites provide a compelling mix of high-quality data, strong engagement metrics, good dwell time, purchasing power, and unmatched reach, making them ideal for impactful and effective digital signage solutions,” she says.

In the Western Cape, the new sites include

Century City and N7 Canal Walk, a mixed-use development has seen rapid growth over the past few years, offering commercial, retail and residential spaces;



Tokai, close to the Blue Route Mall, with the route largely frequented by families falling within SEM clusters 3 and 4;



N2 Helderberg and N2 Somerset Central, an area that is currently a hotbed for development, renowned for good schools, wine estates and scenic outdoor spaces;



N2 Airport Industria, frequented by professionals with a significant portion falling within the 25 to 44 age category; and



Cavendish, a site within the heart of Claremont, with exposure to affluent and family-orientated audiences.

In Parkhurst, Gauteng, Tractor’s newest site is situated in a vibrant and sought-after suburb known for its mix of trendy cafes, upscale restaurants, boutique stores and creative spaces. The neighbourhood attracts an affluent audience, who enjoy the village-like ambience with an urban twist.

The acquisition of these latest sites forms part of Tractor’s growth strategy, which entails offering advertisers a diverse mix of popular and emerging hotspots across the country. These latest additions put Tractor’s Roadside Digital network to a total of 39 large format digital screens, with further digital expansion planned for early 2025 in Sandton and Fourways, Gauteng. This will extend Tractor’s nationwide DOOH footprint to well over 40 digital screens.

“These new sites were strategically selected to offer advertisers proximity to high-traffic main arterials that ensure visibility and consistent exposure; shopping hubs that attract a constant stream of shoppers with purchasing intent; financial districts that are ideal for B2B products or service advertisements and which see an audience of affluent professionals; and high-density living spaces that engage residents with relevant, community-focused messaging," says Motsumi-Garrido.

“Placing digital screens in these locations offers brands and advertisers a powerful combination of visibility, targeted reach, and engagement. Each environment is designed to maximise return on investment through strategic positioning and dynamic advertising opportunities,” she adds.



