Marketing & Media Media
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

IAB South AfricaJacaranda FMHoward AudioKantarMultiChoiceDentsuHappy FridayHook, Line & SinkerBroad MediaThe Publicity WorkshopDNA Brand ArchitectsMachine_DMASAPublicis Groupe AfricaOFM RadioEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Media News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Google teams up with South African publishers with R114m media boost

    28 Nov 2024
    28 Nov 2024
    This week marks a groundbreaking moment for South Africa’s media landscape with the launch of the Digital News Transformation Fund (DNTF), a partnership between the Association of Independent Publishers (AIP) and Google. The fund will inject R114m into the local media sector over the next three years—South Africa's largest-ever investment in community journalism.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    For decades, community media outlets have been the backbone of grassroots reporting, amplifying the voices of underserved populations. This historic initiative empowers local publishers to embrace digital transformation, produce original journalism, and build sustainable business models that can thrive in the digital age.

    “The DNTF is not just about money—it’s about reimagining the future of journalism in South Africa,” said AIP chairperson Anetta Mangxaba . “It’s an opportunity for publishers to create content that reflects the diversity of our communities while promoting accountability and public interest.”

    The fund will support publishers at three stages of digital development: "Build" for those with limited online presence, "Grow" for those with basic digital products, and "Engage" for digitally mature outlets looking to expand their reach. The DNTF aims to ensure that every community, regardless of location or language, has access to quality, locally-driven journalism.

    The eligibility criteria for the DNT Fund are as follows:

    • Beneficiaries must be local or independent news publishers who produce original public interest journalism, and who have existing or planned digital news products, or industry bodies who support the local and independent news media ecosystem;
    • Beneficiaries do not need to be members of AIP, or to make use of Google products or services.
    • Beneficiaries must be members of the Press Council of South Africa, to ensure a commitment to journalistic ethics;
    • Applications for funding may be made by standalone publishers (“individual beneficiaries”) or consortiums and collectives (“collective beneficiaries”) to enable industry-wide projects.
    • Publishers who qualify for, or already benefit from, a Google News Showcase agreement are excluded from applying as individual beneficiaries.
    • Publishers with more than one million unique monthly visitors to their website are precluded from applying to the DNT Fund as individual beneficiaries, unless they are ineligible for a Google News Showcase agreement due to language or other restrictions;
    • Beneficiaries must display a genuine commitment to digital transformation, including a tangible technological or commercial goal, and to developing strategies to ensure the sustainability of their organisations.
    • Beneficiaries may not be news aggregators, general interest magazines without a clear commitment to public interest journalism, or broadcasting services.
    Read more: news, community media, Association of Independent Publishers
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz