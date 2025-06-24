Marketing & Media PR & Communications
    APO Group integrates WhatsApp for broader reach

    APO Group the, pan-African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, has introduced WhatsApp into its distribution system.
    24 Jun 2025
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    Leverage

    By leveraging Africa’s most widely used messaging app, APO Group says it is enhancing the speed, reach, and accessibility of reliable news. The newly launched Africa Newsroom WhatsApp channels provide a streamlined way for media practitioners to browse, share, and publish press releases. APO Group’s WhatsApp distribution now operates similarly to the company's Telegram channels, offering news in English, French, Arabic, and Portuguese to accommodate Africa’s diverse languages and regional needs.

    With an estimated 200 million users across Africa—including 90–100 million in Nigeria, 28–29 million in South Africa, and 20–21 million in Ghana—WhatsApp stands as a vital communication tool. APO Group’s strategic move bridges the gap between PR professionals, journalists, and digital content creators, responding to the continent’s evolving media consumption habits.

    African voices

    Bas Wijne, CEO of APO Group, commented: “At APO Group, we don’t just share Africa’s stories—we power them with purpose and precision. Integrating WhatsApp into our distribution network is more than innovation; it’s a commitment to making African voices more immediate, more accessible, and more impactful than ever before. This is how we honour the continent we serve—by meeting its people where they are, and delivering news that matters, faster and farther.”

    Following the success of its Telegram rollout, APO Group continues to adapt its PR services to meet the demands of a fast-paced, digital-first media environment. “This is more than distribution—it’s about empowerment, accessibility, and real-time storytelling,” Wijne added.

    social media, media, news, communication, APO, WhatsApp, PR
