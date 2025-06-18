Ads and subscriptions come to WhatsApp

WhatsApp is taking a bolder step into the advertising world — but in a way it says won’t mess with your personal chats.

This week, Meta announced it’s adding new features to WhatsApp’s Updates tab, home to Status updates and Channels. Used by 1.5 billion people globally each day, the tab will now include ads and subscription options – a move aimed at helping creators and businesses grow their presence without interrupting private conversations.

Here’s what’s changing:

Channel Subscriptions: You’ll soon be able to subscribe to your favourite Channels (like news or sports updates) for a monthly fee to get exclusive content.

Promoted Channels: WhatsApp will begin recommending Channels to you based on your interests and location, giving admins a chance to grow their audience.

Ads in Status: Businesses will now be able to show product or service ads in the Status section – and you can click to start a conversation instantly.

Importantly, these features will only appear in the Updates tab – not in your chat screen. Meta promises that personal messages will remain private and encrypted, and your phone number won’t be shared with advertisers.

Ads will use basic info like your city, language and the Channels you follow. If you’ve linked WhatsApp to your Meta account via Accounts Center, some of your broader ad preferences may also be used.

The changes will roll out gradually over the next few months, with tools already available for businesses and Channel admins looking to tap in.