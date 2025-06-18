Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Youth MonthCannes LionsAfrica MonthBizTrendsBizTrendsTVOrchids and OnionsMore Sections..

In the news

SappiHook, Line & SinkerAdvertising Media Forumicandi CQM&C Saatchi AbelAfdaPrimedia BroadcastingTopco MediaHOT 102.7FMTractor OutdoorDentsuBrandMappAssociation for Communication and AdvertisingMedia24Spark MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

SPONSORED BY:

More #YouthMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Ads and subscriptions come to WhatsApp

    WhatsApp is taking a bolder step into the advertising world — but in a way it says won’t mess with your personal chats.
    18 Jun 2025
    18 Jun 2025
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    This week, Meta announced it’s adding new features to WhatsApp’s Updates tab, home to Status updates and Channels. Used by 1.5 billion people globally each day, the tab will now include ads and subscription options – a move aimed at helping creators and businesses grow their presence without interrupting private conversations.

    Here’s what’s changing:

    Channel Subscriptions: You’ll soon be able to subscribe to your favourite Channels (like news or sports updates) for a monthly fee to get exclusive content.

    Promoted Channels: WhatsApp will begin recommending Channels to you based on your interests and location, giving admins a chance to grow their audience.

    Ads in Status: Businesses will now be able to show product or service ads in the Status section – and you can click to start a conversation instantly.

    Importantly, these features will only appear in the Updates tab – not in your chat screen. Meta promises that personal messages will remain private and encrypted, and your phone number won’t be shared with advertisers.

    Ads will use basic info like your city, language and the Channels you follow. If you’ve linked WhatsApp to your Meta account via Accounts Center, some of your broader ad preferences may also be used.

    The changes will roll out gradually over the next few months, with tools already available for businesses and Channel admins looking to tap in.

    Read more: social media, advertising, marketing, WhatsApp, Meta
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    OptionsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz