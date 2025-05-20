From TikTok to WhatsApp: how Gen Z is rewriting the rules of influence at work

Gen Z isn’t waiting for permission to lead - they’re already broadcasting bold ideas, building personal brands, and creating a loyal following around them. The question is - are you ready to listen, learn and lead with them?

Photo by The Jopwell Collection on Unsplash

Welcome to the age of social-first leadership

As South Africa celebrates Youth Month under the banner “Skills for the changing world – Empowering youth for meaningful economic participation,” it's clear we’re not just witnessing a changing world, we’re being led into it by a new kind of generational (Gen Z) leader.

Gen Z isn’t just entering the workforce – they’re shaping it. Born into a world of instant information, curated content, and algorithm-driven influence, this generation has grown up mastering tools most leaders are still learning to use. They’re not just employees, they’re creators, community builders and culture shapers and they’re already showing up with bold ideas, open vulnerability and a sharp understanding of the zeitgeist. From viral TikToks about workplace wellness to LinkedIn essays that read like mini TED Talks, Gen Z is not asking for permission to lead, they’re already doing it – loudly, visibly and digitally. And they’re not asking for permission.

That’s because Gen Z isn’t the future of leadership – they’re already leading. And the organisations that will thrive will be those that don’t just include Gen Z, but amplify them.

Are you ready to evolve?

What do you need to know about Gen Z leadership?

They’re not waiting their turn

Previous generations were told to “wait their turn”, but Gen Z skipped that line and built their own queue. Their tools? Smartphones, social media and an unshakable belief that leadership is about impact, not job titles. Whether they're calling out outdated norms or creating inclusive content for their peers, they’re showing us that real leadership needs to be accessible, authentic, and algorithm-friendly.

They’re already influencers in the boardroom

Today’s workplace influencers might not have corner offices, but they have something more powerful – followers. They’re using TikTok to unpack work culture, Instagram to humanise corporate life and LinkedIn to rally communities around purpose, mental health, DEI, and more. Some are shaping public perception of your company before your marketing team has even finished the Q3 strategy deck. Leadership is no longer top-down – it’s platform-first.

They see leadership as a brand

For Gen Z, personal brand is professional brand. It’s not about vanity, it’s about visibility. They’ve grown up curating content, responding to feedback in real-time, and understanding what resonates. Want to know who your next internal culture champion is? Check who’s already sparking meaningful conversations in the comments section.

5 Ways to harness Gen Z’s digital leadership

To tap into Gen Z’s digital-native superpower, internal comms must go beyond lip service. It’s not about managing them – it’s about making space for them to lead, share and shape your culture (and future).

1. Empower social ambassadors

Gen Z already knows how to create content. Let them tell your brand story too. Encourage young professionals to share behind-the-scenes moments, purpose-driven stories, or values-led initiatives happening within your organisation.

Try this: Launch a “Day in the Life” Instagram or LinkedIn series, letting young employees share authentic behind-the-scenes moments. Offer loose prompts, not scripts. Gen Z knows what resonates. Don’t over-control their voice.

2. Launch reverse mentoring initiatives

Flip the traditional mentor-mentee script. Gen Z can teach valuable insights on emerging platforms, inclusive language, digital empathy, and rapidly shifting cultural norms.

Try this: Pair a junior marketer with a senior exec to unpack TikTok trends or AI tools. Keep it conversational, not technical. Set goals, celebrate stories and rotate pairings regularly.

3. Celebrate internal thought leaders

Leadership isn’t just about titles – it’s about influence. Celebrate Gen Z employees who are sharing ideas, shaping culture and leading by example online and off.

Try this: Use newsletters, intranet features or town halls to spotlight Gen Z employees driving culture, sharing ideas, or sparking dialogue on LinkedIn or Slack.

4. Create safe spaces for digital dialogue

Gen Z are collaborative by nature and digital by default. They thrive when they have room to speak freely, experiment and co-create.

Try this: Start a Teams or Viva Engage group like “Gen Z Edit” – a no-judgment zone to share workplace trends, test new ideas or question the status quo. Assign a Gen Z facilitator or rotating moderator to encourage participation. Keep the tone informal and use emojis, GIFs, polls, etc (whatever reflects their style).

5. Rethink professionalism

Authenticity is the new authority. If we want them to lead, we must let them show up fully.

Try this: It’s time to accept that a creative, meme-laced update can be just as impactful as a slide deck. Let employees pitch in reels, memes, voice notes, or video. Celebrate individuality through campaigns like “Authenticity at Work.” Let Gen Z redefine what leadership looks like.

As we celebrate Youth Month and its call to equip young people for a changing world, we need to recognise that many of them already have the skills. They build audiences, shape narratives and lead through connection. What they need now is space – the space to be heard, to be trusted and to lead – their way. Done right, it can be a win-win. By giving them space to lead authentically, digitally and unapologetically, you can unlock a richer, more inclusive workplace culture that reflects the world we're becoming – not just the one we’ve inherited. Maybe the real question isn’t whether Gen Z is ready to lead, it’s whether we’re equipped to embrace them?



