Rewriting the rules: How African companies can lead internal communication

Africa’s workforce is a rich mosaic – not a monolith. So why are so many internal comms strategies still stuck in Eurocentric templates that ignore our realities?

We may live in a hyperconnected global village, but continents aren’t carbon copies – and no two companies are the same. Recognising this truth is the starting point for a more powerful internal communications strategy.

For too long, African businesses have relied on borrowed models – Eurocentric frameworks shaped by hierarchy, homogeneity, and distance. But that’s not our reality. Africa is dynamic, diverse, and deeply rooted in connection. Our businesses thrive on relationships, community, and innovation born from dialogue, yet many internal comms strategies still feel like they were built for someone else’s world.

In 2025, Africa stands at a defining crossroads. With 60% of the population under 25, a continent surging ahead through digital leapfrogging, and a workforce hungry for purpose-led work, Africa isn’t following. It’s leading. This is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reshape internal communications to reflect our voices, our values, and our vision.

So why are we still using someone else’s script when it’s time to write our own?

The African workplace is unique

Multilingualism: Many workplaces include employees speaking multiple official and local languages. Communication must be adapted linguistically to avoid exclusion and misunderstanding.

Not all employees have smartphones or computers or have easy access to data or Wi-Fi. Informal networks: Social interactions and word-of-mouth remain powerful communication channels, especially in communities with strong interpersonal ties.

It’s time to move beyond the (imported) playbook

The default playbook for internal communication in many African corporations is often borrowed – top-down messaging, quarterly town halls, intranet updates, and newsletters that fail to reflect the voice or values of their workforce. These methods may check the compliance box, but they don’t always spark engagement, foster inclusion or inspire action. The good news? Africa doesn’t need to play by those rules. Instead of retrofitting global models, African organisations can craft new ones from the ground up – models that reflect the continent’s unique diversity, values like Ubuntu (I am because we are), and the collective spirit that underpins African societies.

Embedding Ubuntu – from philosophy to practice

Ubuntu isn’t corporate wallpaper. It’s a powerful African principle rooted in empathy, shared humanity, and interdependence. When embedded into internal communication, it shifts the focus from top-down messaging to meaningful connection. It says: We see you. You matter. Companies like Nando’s get this right. By regularly sharing real stories of employees supporting one another and uplifting their communities, they make it clear – success isn’t a solo game, it’s collective, it’s human and it’s deeply African.

Multi-channel, multi-lingual, multi-modal

A continent with over 2,000 languages can’t rely on one platform or one tongue. Forward-thinking African businesses are flipping the script. They’re meeting employees where they are: on mobile phones, in their own languages, through visuals and voice. Think WhatsApp voice notes in isiZulu or Hausa, app-based updates with emojis and gamification, and story-led videos that cut through the noise. When comms become accessible and local, they become powerful. It’s not about overcomplicating; it’s about opening doors.

Dialogue over monologue: creating a culture of contribution

Too often, internal communication is a one-way broadcast: leaders speak and employees absorb. Or don’t. But that’s not how African cultures operate. African cultures thrive on dialogue, community forums, and shared wisdom.

Purpose-driven narratives that unite

In a region where purpose and survival often intersect, employees want more than perks, they want meaning. Purpose, when communicated effectively, becomes a magnet for talent, a driver of loyalty and a rallying point in tough times. Internal communication teams must become storytellers-in-chief, weaving narratives of impact, progress and possibility. This alignment between what we do and why it matters builds resilient cultures where people don’t just show up, they show up with heart.

Tips for building an authentic internal comms strategy

Start with listening: Conduct engagement audits and employee listening sessions. Don’t assume you know what people value, ask them.

Sharing personal stories of resilience, cooperation and community within the company helps build empathy and a collective identity. Measure meaningfully: Go beyond click rates. Track sentiment, participation in conversations and qualitative feedback to get a truer picture of impact.

When African companies lead with authenticity in their internal communications, they’re doing more than boosting morale – they’re building cultures of trust, resilience and shared ambition. They’re also modelling what inclusive leadership looks like in a post-colonial, post-pandemic world and reminding the world that Africa is not here to catch up – it’s here to lead, on its own terms.



