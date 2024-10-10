Byte-sized learning: How TikTok is reshaping corporate training

Can your employees learn a new skill in the time it takes to watch a TikTok video? Everything is possible in the age of micro-learning. Is your corporate training stuck in the past while your employees scroll into the future? It’s time to engage the age of micro-learning.

Is your attention span shorter than a goldfish? It could be. In the last two decades, the average human's attention span has plummeted from 12 seconds to a mere 8.25 seconds – outswum by goldfish at 9 seconds. As our focus shrinks and information explodes, social media platforms are setting new standards for engaging, on-demand content. How can corporate training and communications learn from their success? Enter micro-learning – the TikTok of professional development where content is delivered in bite-sized, focused nuggets of information designed for quick consumption, rapid retention, and instant accessibility.

How did TikTok influence micro-learning?

TikTok and its short-form video siblings have revolutionised content consumption, particularly among younger generations. This digital diet of bite-sized, visually-rich information isn't just changing leisure habits – it's reshaping workplace expectations. Corporate communications and learning strategies are now racing to adapt, embracing the core tenets of social media success – short, video-driven, single-message content available on demand and across a variety of integrated platforms.

Five ways micro-learning differs from traditional learning:

Duration: Micro-learning units are measured in minutes, not days.

Scope: Micro-learning focuses on specific, actionable skills not broad-based knowledge.

Retention: The focused nature of micro-learning often leads to better information retention, when compared to longer, more comprehensive sessions.

Flexibility: Micro-learning can be integrated into daily routines, unlike scheduled classroom sessions.

Application: Micro-learning emphasises immediate application, whereas traditional methods may have a delay between learning and practical use.



But don’t mistake its social media influence for a lack of scientific grounding. The effectiveness of micro-learning is deeply rooted in cognitive psychology, which proves that, by presenting small chunks of information, micro-learning helps reduce cognitive overload, making it easier for learners to process and retain information. It also draws on 'spaced repetition' theory, which shows that information is better retained when reviewed at increasing intervals – a key principle of micro-learning strategies. So maybe micro-learning isn’t so much about dumbing down information as it is about smartening up our learning strategies to find new relevance in the digital age.

Micro-learning also benefits the workplace by:

Addressing the need for continuous, lifelong learning



Catering to preferences of younger, digitally-native employees



Allowing for quick dissemination of updates in fast-changing industries



Supporting just-in-time learning for immediate problem-solving



Reducing time away from core job responsibilities

Of course, micro-learning is not a one-size-fits-all learning solution. It isn’t always suitable for complex topics and will require careful instructional design to ensure effectiveness, especially when communicating to older generations. In fact, understanding how your different employee groups learn and engage with information is key to devising your learning strategy.

How does generational theory impact learning styles?

Gen Z and young millennials – prefer multi-modal learning that is mobile-friendly, available on demand, and driven by visual and interactive content.



Older millennials and Gen X – comfortable with a mix of traditional and new media formats as they both appreciate the efficiency of micro-learning, but also value more in-depth content.



Baby boomers – value face-to-face or more traditional communication methods and can appreciate the benefits of micro-learning when introduced effectively.

If you are considering introducing micro-learning principles into your learning design or communications strategy, make sure you include these key tenets:

Brevity – keep content short and focused, typically 3 to 5 minutes long. Present one core idea or skill per unit.



Accessibility – make content easily accessible on various devices, especially mobile, ensuring learning can happen anytime, anywhere.



Focus – target a single, specific learning objective per unit and avoid information overload.



Engagement – use a variety of interactive elements and varied learning styles to maintain learner interest, e.g. video, audio, infographics.



Relevance – provide immediately applicable knowledge or skills and always find a way to connect content directly to job roles or real-world scenarios.



Modularity – design content as stand-alone units that can be consumed independently and allow for flexible sequencing of modules.



Repetition and reinforcement – use spaced repetition to improve retention and always provide opportunities for practice and application.



Just-in-time delivery – offer content at the point of need and always integrate the learning into the workflow.



Personalisation – tailor content to individual learner needs and preferences and use AI and data analytics to recommend relevant content.



Measurability – include assessments to gauge understanding and track completion and performance metrics.



Consistency – maintain a consistent format and structure across modules to ensure brand and messaging alignment.



Shareability – design content that's easy to share among peers and encourage user-generated micro-learning content



Multiplatform compatibility – ensure content seamlessly integrates with existing tools and works across various learning management systems.



Continuous improvement – regularly update content based on feedback and new information.

Micro-learning is more than just a trend – it's a response to the changing dynamics of how we consume and process information in the digital age. By understanding its core principles and benefits, companies can harness the power of micro-learning to create more engaging, effective, and efficient training as part of their broader communications strategy.



