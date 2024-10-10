Loeries Student Expo inaugural launch brings students and agencies together

The Student Expo is an important part of Loeries Creative Week. This year the Expo is sponsored and powered by Publicis Groupe Africa, which for the first time hosted a launch event.

The event which took place on Wednesday 9 October at the Expo, at the Homecoming Centre, brought together students and agencies for the first time,

Publicis Groupe Africa CEO Koo Govender, explains that the Group believes in the power of nurturing young talent and providing them with the opportunities they need to thrive.

“Our partnership with the Loeries is a testament to our commitment to supporting the next generation of creatives who will shape the future of our industry.”

She also emphasises the importance of not just displaying the students' work but the importance of letting the students introduce themselves to the whole advertising industry and the advertising industry to distil myths of working in the industry to the students.

"That is why this launch is so pivotal so students can get a taste of what agencies want, and for them to ask questions."

Commitment to growing the industry

The agency’s commitment to the Student Expo also aligns with its commitment to growing the industry through its Le Cubs programme.

“Le Cubs is more than an initiative, it is a launchpad to gain real work experience, expert mentorship and skills to thrive,” explains Govender.

“She adds, “LeCubs young talent to confidently navigate our industry, ensuring they are seen, valued and empowered to reach their highest potential.”

The Loeries Student Expo showcases final-year students in brand communications to agencies through an A2 brag board that is exhibited at the Loeries Creative Week.

You can view the students’ work at the Homecoming Centre, for the entire Creative Week, which runs from 7 to 11 October.



