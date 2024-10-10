Retail Sales
    SA's top 5 busiest shopping days revealed

    10 Oct 2024
    As South African retailers gear up for Black Friday and the festive season, the risk of retail theft increases alongside the projected surge in foot traffic.
    Photo by on
    Photo by Heidi Fin on Unsplash

    Fidelity Services Group, the exclusive partner of Sensormatic in the Southern Hemisphere, is at the forefront of helping retailers mitigate this risk by enhancing security and loss prevention efforts.

    Charnel Hattingh, group head of marketing and communications at Fidelity Services Group, notes, “Sensormatic is currently contracted to over 10,000 stores, including cross-border operations, protecting over 41 million items on shelves with Sensormatic tags. This gives retailers peace of mind, knowing their merchandise is well protected during high-traffic periods.”

    According to Sensormatic’s data for South Africa, the top five busiest shopping days for 2024 are expected to be:

    • Friday, 29 November – Black Friday
    • Saturday, 30 November – Saturday after Black Friday
    • Saturday, 14 December – Second Saturday before Christmas
    • Saturday, 21 December – Super Saturday
    • Monday, 23 December – Monday before Christmas

    These predictions are based on historical retail traffic data compiled and analysed by Sensormatic Solutions through its ShopperTrak Analytics solution.

    Armed with these insights, retailers can better prepare by optimising staffing, stock, and promotions to accommodate the expected surge in shoppers.

    “Black Friday continues to dominate South African retail, with stores experiencing an influx of shoppers eager to snap up deals. By leveraging Sensormatic’s data-driven insights, retailers can not only minimise shrinkage but also enhance customer satisfaction by ensuring shelves are well-stocked and staff are ready during peak hours,” Hattingh adds.

    As digital engagement and convenience grow in importance, retailers are also likely to invest more in e-commerce platforms, personalised customer experiences, and omni-channel strategies.

    “Retailers are increasingly implementing contactless payment options, such as QR codes, to provide seamless and safe checkout experiences. As consumers continue to embrace the convenience and security of contactless payments, we expect to see notable transformations in the local retail landscape in the foreseeable future,” she concludes.

