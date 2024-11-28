Lifestyle Food & Wine
    Meet and eat with Nando’s this festive season

    Issued by aHead Marketing Services
    28 Nov 2024
    28 Nov 2024
    The festive season is upon us, and that means gatherings filled with laughter, good food, and plenty of memorable moments. Whether it’s a boys’ road trip, an office potluck, or a family braai, there’s always someone reaching for the cooler box or eyeing the food spread a little too eagerly. Maybe it’s your cousin who conveniently shows up just as the Nando’s is being served, or that auntie whose stokvel payout didn’t come through on time.
    But fear not, mzala. This festive season is about kindness, sharing, and coming together. With Nando’s Full Chicken and 3 Sharing Sides, there’s more than enough delicious food to satisfy everyone at the table. Imagine a sizzling serving of flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken, perfectly seasoned and accompanied by mouth-watering sides like spicy rice, creamy coleslaw, and those irresistible PERi-PERi chips.

    There’s no need to worry about who contributed what; it’s all about the joy of meet and eat moments with friends and family. As laughter fills the air, the spirit of generosity takes centre stage. Let’s fill our plates, share stories, and enjoy a feast that unites us all – because with Nando’s, everyone is welcome, no matter their contribution… or not!

