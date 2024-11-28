Subscribe & Follow
Meet and eat with Nando’s this festive season
But fear not, mzala. This festive season is about kindness, sharing, and coming together. With Nando’s Full Chicken and 3 Sharing Sides, there’s more than enough delicious food to satisfy everyone at the table. Imagine a sizzling serving of flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken, perfectly seasoned and accompanied by mouth-watering sides like spicy rice, creamy coleslaw, and those irresistible PERi-PERi chips.
There’s no need to worry about who contributed what; it’s all about the joy of meet and eat moments with friends and family. As laughter fills the air, the spirit of generosity takes centre stage. Let’s fill our plates, share stories, and enjoy a feast that unites us all – because with Nando’s, everyone is welcome, no matter their contribution… or not!
