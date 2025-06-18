VML and Nando's: Reflections on a decade long agency-client relationship

At the end of May, my agency, VML South Africa, ended a 10-year client partnership with Nando’s. Losing a client account isn’t the kind of news an agency would normally publicise. And – full disclosure – I was in two minds about writing this. But in the case of Nando’s, it feels appropriate.

Jarred Cinman, CEO of VML South Africa, reflects on a decade of brand-building, digitalisation, and iconic tweets with Nando's (Image supplied)

We won the account in 2015. In everyday life, “10 years ago” can sometimes feel like yesterday (more so, the more decades go by); in the world of advertising and marketing, a decade is a lifetime.

In 2015, there was no such thing as TikTok.

The idea that a global pandemic could shut the world down was firmly in the realms of dystopian sci-fi, along with AI.

Marketers were cautiously moving their campaigns from print-first to digitally led. Even online retail was suspicious for many South Africans.

And as the world became increasingly enthralled by social media, our team embarked on a digital brand-building journey with our new client, Nando’s.

Benefits of long-term partnerships

I’ve written before about the benefits of enduring agency-client partnerships. Our relationship with Nando’s is a prime example.

It gave rise to one of South Africa’s favourite social media accounts in the Nando’s Twitter (now X) feed.

The feed became the cultural pulse of the country, famous for saying what everyone was thinking.

Sometimes it ruffled feathers; most of the time it elicited a laugh, but it was never dull.

It turned Nando’s into a brand known for being spicy, relevant, bold, and quintessentially local.

When people started imitating us, creating their own “Nando’s” memes, we knew we had a winning recipe. When the awards started rolling in, it was evident the industry agreed.

For a brand to “create at the speed of culture”, as this industry likes to say, takes a special client-agency relationship.

When that creativity includes the cheeky satire that Nando’s has become famous for, you need a brave client and a level of trust that can only be built on a foundation of long-term success.

That same creative freedom came into play when Nando’s gave us the green light to build their e-commerce platform from the ground up.

It allowed our teams to craft a digital store that is every bit as true to the brand as the brick-and-mortar outlets – and has grown into one of their largest revenue streams.

Again, trust.

Parting ways

Nando’s is changing direction and has decided to restructure its agency partnerships as a result, parting ways with both its ATL and digital agencies.

And so, a ten-year partnership finally comes to an end.

We will miss working on this brand – the company-wide brainstorms to find the perfect tweet, the many, many chicken puns, and above all, being part of a great South African success story.

We’re proud of the part we played in their journey and look forward to collaborating with them again in the future. We wish them every success as they continue to fly the flag for South African business around the world.

The brand’s long-standing relationship with VML

Jessica Wheeler, marketing director: South Africa at Nando’s, reflected on the brand’s long-standing relationship with VML.

"After 10 years of building, pushing, laughing, and showing up with real ‘give-a-damn’ energy, we’re saying goodbye to an agency partner who’s helped shape our brand in more ways than one.

"We’re proud of the many things we’ve done together… It’s been a decade of bold ideas, honest collaboration, and a shared drive to make great work.

"The VML team leaves behind big shoes to fill, and we have no doubt that their distinctive offering and bold positioning will continue to set them apart in the years ahead. We’ll be watching – and cheering – as they make their mark on the next chapter."