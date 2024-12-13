In a world driven by constant motion, where hustle culture reigns, Black Crown, SAB’s spirit innovation, offers a refreshing approach: an invitation to balance ambition with rest. With “Put Your Crown on Ice,” Black Crown encourages everyone - from entrepreneurs to creatives - to take a break, breathe, and embrace the art of chilling as much as the drive to succeed.

“Heavy is the head that wears the crown,” as the saying goes, but Black Crown believes the crown doesn’t need to weigh us down; it should symbolise pride and resilience balanced with the freedom to relax. For those in fast-paced careers and creative pursuits, pausing to enjoy the fruits of their labour without guilt is crucial. Working hard and “chilling hard” together build a sustainable life, both professionally and personally.

Black Crown’s “Put Your Crown on Ice” champions hard work while stressing the value of rest. In today’s intense, ambition-fuelled culture, chilling isn’t just a break; it’s a time to recharge and find joy in the journey.

The campaign’s anchor, an ad collaboration by creators Melusi Mhlungu and Lebogang Rasethaba, serves as a meditation on finding the balance between ambition and tranquillity. To this end, the pair invited creatives to spend a day doing nothing, resulting in a spectacular ad.

In this short online film, Rasethaba and Mhlungu delve deeper into the concept, sharing personal experiences on the importance of stepping back. Rasethaba, Emmy-winning director behind Apple TV+'s Home, reflects: “Success can be burdensome when you’re always chasing the next big thing.”

Mhlungu, founder of We Are Bizarre, offers his perspective after working on Super Bowl ads in the US and earning multiple awards in the ad industry. He returned to Johannesburg to help revitalise the city with Jozi My Jozi, channelling his energy into meaningful creative work. “This campaign is more than a message; it’s a way of life,” he explains.

In a world driven by achievement, Black Crown champions the importance of balance, valuing time off as much as time on. It redefines rest as vital for creativity and resilience in a relentless, fast-paced world.

“Black Crown was created to challenge the status quo and inspire Africans to tell their stories with balance,” says Black Crown’s brand manager.

“With ‘Put Your Crown on Ice,’ we want to remind people that true success means honouring both our achievements and our well-being.”

