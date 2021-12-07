Chasing the Sun producers, T+W win top spot at 2024 Sport Industry Awards

Supported by SAB and TicketPro, winners of the annual Sport Industry Awards were revealed at Vodaworld in Midrand, Johannesburg on Monday, 3 December 2024.

Representing the passion and creativity behind some of South Africa’s most iconic sporting events, campaigns and sponsorships, the annual Sport Industry Awards celebrate the outstanding, behind-the-scenes accomplishments within the sporting industry.

Winning the sought after accolade of Agency of the Year was specialist sport and entertainment storytelling shop T+W, best known for writing and producing the acclaimed documentary Chasing the Sun and Chasing the Sun 2.

Chasing the Sun 2 is the sequel to the documentary Chasing the Sun, following the Springboks' journey to their 2023 Rugby World Cup victory.

It provides an in-depth look at the strategies, challenges, and emotions that defined their campaign, with a focus on the psychological and tactical aspects of their success.

The series highlights the pivotal role played by Rassie Erasmus and showcases the team's boldness and preparation, capturing the on-field heroics as well as the cultural and societal impact of the Springboks as a unifying symbol in South Africa.

Initially aired in South Africa on SuperSport, Chasing the Sun is now accessible internationally on Showmax, with availability in numerous countries, including the UK, Australia, and Germany.

T+W’s work on Chasing the Sun 2 who also won them Audio Visual Content of the Year Award and Campaign of the Year.

Playmakers, a sponsorship marketing management consultancy in the sports and lifestyle arena, took home the Active & Wellbeing Award for the Absa Run Your City Series, with production company FuturePlay, an agency affiliated with Playmakers, winning The Communications Award for the History in our own words promo for Supersport, creating hype and national enthusiasm ahead of Dricus du Plessis competing in UFC 297.

FuturePlay also walked away with the Experiential Marketing Award, which saw Betway offering a risk-free betting opportunity by promising a refund if the Springboks lost the Rugby World Cup Final.

Another standout award included Standard Bank South Africa winning Brand or Sponsor of the Year for sparking real change and inspiring South Africa’s youth by supporting grassroots sports.

Creative agency Retroviral won the Social and Environmental Impact Award for their unforgettable social impact drive in partnership with BIC which partnered with paralympian hero Mpumelelo Mhlongo, to contribute to the education of students in need.

Lions Cricket was recognised as Sport Organisation of the Year for their efforts in transformation, sustainability, and community development, along with their commitment to teamwork, innovation, and discipline.

From campaigns that put a spotlight on Dricus Du Plessis being the first South African to win a UFC championship and the Springboks lifting the Webb Ellis Cup for a record fourth time in 2023, to mass participation running events, lifesaving, basketball and the promotion of school sports, these awards highlight the broader ecosystem that powers the world of sports.

The award ceremony was attended by high profile industry stakeholders, sports bodies and members of the media, along with prominent personalities from South African sport.

All the 2024 Sport Industry Award winners

Agency of the Year

T+W

Active & Wellbeing Award

ABSA Run Your City Series - Playmakers

Audio Visual Content of the Year Award

Chasing the Sun 2 - SuperSport, SA Rugby and T+W

Best on Social

Forever Green Forever Gold FGFG- SA Rugby & Black and White Stripes

Brand of Sponsor of the Year

Standard Bank Schools' Sports Sponsorship - Standard Bank South Africa

Campaign of the Year

Chasing the Sun 2 Marketing Campaign - T+W

Communications Awards

History in our own words – FuturePlay

Event of the Year Award

The 2024 Castle Lager Rugby Championship and Incoming Series - SA Rugby

Event of Competition Sponsorship Award

Vitality Run Series - Discovery Vitality

Experienctial Marketing Award

Betway Back the Boks - FuturePlay

Fand Engagement Award

#bokfriday by Dialogue - SA Rugby - Dialogue Communications

Social and Environmental Impact Award

Bic x Mpumelelo - Retroviral & Shaun James Film & Integer

Sports Organisation of the Year Award

Lions Cricket - Central Gauteng Lions

Sports Promo or Advert of the Year Award

Making Dreams Come True - Treble Group, Stephanus Rabie Productions

Team or Individual Sponsorship of the Year Award

DHL x Lifesaving South Africa - DHL

Tech Innovation Award

SuperSport Schools - SuperSport Schools

The Africa Excellence (Cross-border) Award

NBA Triple Double Start Up Accelerator Programme - NBA Africa / BAL