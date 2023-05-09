KZN Clothing & Textile cluster opens entries for accelerator

Global supply chains are still recovering from the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, leaving industries worldwide grappling with delays, shortages, and shifting production dynamics.

However, for South Africa’s Clothing, Textile, Footwear and Leather sector (CTFL), these challenges have unearthed a valuable opportunity. Faced with the unpredictability of international supply chains, local production and onshoring have become more than just a preference - it’s a strategy for resilience and sustainability.

Local is no longer just lekker; it’s essential

A 2024 industry analysis confirms that these challenges have led major South African retailers to double down on domestic sourcing, sparking increased investment in local manufacturing capacity.

With global instability continuing to affect shipping costs and timelines, localisation isn’t just a feel-good concept – it’s a serious business strategy with measurable impact.

In fact, according to Kyle Ballard, head of SME Development for the KwaZulu-Natal Clothing & Textile Cluster (KZNCTC), localisation in South Africa’s CTFL sector has grown by an impressive 58% since 2019 – a clear, quantifiable shift that continues to gain momentum.

“It’s not often you hear about Woolworths, Mr Price, TFG, and Pepkor Speciality in the same sentence,” says Ballard, “but when it comes to driving transformation in South Africa’s CTFL economy, they’re united by a shared goal.”

These five leading retailers – Woolworths, Mr Price Group (Apparel and Sport), TFG and Pepkor Speciality – are all signatories of the Retail-Clothing, Textile, Footwear and Leather (R-CTFL) Master Plan, a national strategy designed to revitalise the sector, create jobs, and build stronger, more inclusive value chains.

That’s where the KZNCTC Accelerator comes in

Now in its third iteration, the SME Accelerator – supported by the eThekwini Municipality’s Economic Development Programmes Unit – is a practical and proven platform helping small manufacturers with market access, standards upgrading and capital investment interventions to scale their business.

Through the sccelerator, participating SMEs are connected directly with these leading retail customers who are actively looking for strategic suppliers to localise their supply chains.

Businesses receive expert support to develop their capabilities, meet customer requirements, and unlock significant commercial opportunities.

Nelisiwe Magubane, Programme Manager for CTFL at the eThekwini Municipality, says: “The SME Accelerator is a great example of how public-private partnerships can drive impact on the ground. When government and industry work together, we create real opportunities for small businesses to participate meaningfully in the economy.”

What’s in demand, and who should apply?

Applications for the 2025 KZNCTC Accelerator are now open, and this year’s participating retailers are seeking suppliers with specific capabilities in:

• Ladies and men’s outerwear

• Babywear

• Legwear and hosiery

• Leather goods and accessories

• Grass bag and accessory suppliers

• Technical sports shoes

• Denim

Small businesses in the CTFL sector are encouraged to apply if you’re:

• A South African-owned manufacturing business

• 51% or more Black-owned

• Have an annual turnover of R50 million or less

• Are CIPC registered, tax compliant, and have been operating for at least 2 years

• Ready to offer products or services to large retail customers and scale your business

Applications close on 14 April 2025. Apply now!