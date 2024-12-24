Subscribe & Follow
MegaVision Media powers the in-store Unilever Sunlight 5-in-1 Washing Powder launch
A nationwide takeover
When Unilever set out to launch its Sunlight 5-in-1 Washing Powder, they needed a local media partner who could reach a huge audience across a range of formal retail, hybrid and wholesale stores in South Africa. Partnering with MegaVision Media was the obvious choice for this global fast moving consumer goods powerhouse. MegaVision Media is a leading South African in-store branding and advertising company, with over 20 years of expertise in flighting media where it matters most: at the point of sale, where customers make their buying decisions.
Transforming boring retail spaces into powerful brand spaces
From large-scale wholesale hubs to cash-and-carry outlets and midi stores, MegaVision Media specialises in transforming dead retail space into bold brand exposure through a range of 20,000 media fixtures. MegaVision Media ensured Sunlight’s messaging was unmissable at every touchpoint. Customers encountered the brand from the moment they entered the store until the time they checked out.
Strategic brand placement for maximum impact
MegaVision Media’s mission was to make sure Unilever’s Sunlight 5-in-1 branding dominated the retail environment and drove consumer purchases. By leveraging a strategic mix of indoor and outdoor media, a seamless brand presence kept Sunlight’s new 5-in-1 offering top-of-mind across high-traffic areas and key decision-making zones throughout the shopper journey.
Here’s how we made it happen:
- Impactful Outdoor Displays – Large-format storefront branding captured the attention and set the stage for in-store engagement.
- Striking Indoor Boards – Vibrant, eye-catching media inside stores ensured Sunlight was impossible to ignore.
- Parking Lot Boards – Engaged shoppers before entering the store.
- In-Aisle Messaging – The crucial final nudge at the moment of purchase, reinforced brand recall and drove sales
Every branding element was meticulously placed to guide customers from awareness to purchase, ensuring maximum visibility, engagement brand loyalty.
Why MegaVision media?
MegaVision Media thrives on fast execution, large-scale rollouts, and strategic placement, and this campaign was no exception. With our extensive wholesale footprint and rapid deployment capabilities, Sunlight’s branding was live in record time, ensuring the campaign made an instant impact.
At MegaVision Media, we specialise in bringing big-brand campaigns to life in wholesale, retail and spaza store environments. Whether point-of-sale branding, activations, or outdoor media, we help brands own their space and connect with their customers.
Want to find out how we can help make your brands unmissable in-store? Get in touch with us today!
az.oc.aidemvm@ofni
011 803 8433
megavisionmedia.co.za
