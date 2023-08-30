ConnectGroup on redefining field sales technology and cashless payments in Africa

ConnectGroup, the technology division of MegaVision Media, is at the forefront of this transformation with its agile offering that redefines field sales technology in the African market. With a strong presence across ten African countries, ConnectGroup specialises in providing manufacturers and their distributors with cutting-edge field sales technology platforms designed for both formal retail and general trade sectors.
One of ConnectGroup's standout features is its ability to incentivise reps, drivers and shop owners to achieve and maintain a "Perfect Store." By overseeing the entire value chain, from the moment a rep places an order with a merchant to the point of sale with the end consumer, clients gain comprehensive insights into their return on investment at the wholesale level. This holistic view allows for a better understanding of shopping baskets at the last mile, enabling businesses to make more informed decisions and optimise their strategies.
ConnectGroup's comprehensive field sales solution encompasses various modules that cover every aspect of the field sales process:
ConnectGroup's solution brings together every aspect of the field sales process, creating a seamless and unified experience for both merchants and reps. For merchants and shop owners, the Wallet can be topped up at various locations, and they can use it to pay for stock, sell value-added services, and receive rewards. For wholesalers and sales reps, the solution offers flexibility in accepting payments via cashless wallets or QR-enabled banking apps.
ConnectGroup's offering is a game-changer in the field of field sales technology across South Africa and Africa. With its holistic approach, innovative modules, secure payment solutions and complete end-to-end support, businesses are empowered to optimise their operations, enhance customer experiences, and achieve the elusive "Perfect Store." As the African business landscape continues to evolve, ConnectGroup is setting a new standard for excellence in sales force and fintech technologies, driving growth and success for manufacturers, agencies, and distributors.
For more information or to set up a demo, contact az.oc.tcennoceraew@enaj