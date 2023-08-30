Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Women's MonthNedbank IMC ConferenceIAB Bookmarks AwardsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth MonthBiz Trends 2023#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

KLASwitch Energy DrinkScan DisplayDistellMpact PlasticsSmart MediaKantarTDMCInsight SurveyOnPoint PRBoomtownEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Sales Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


ConnectGroup on redefining field sales technology and cashless payments in Africa

30 Aug 2023
Issued by: MegaVision Media
Businesses who operate in the formal South African retail trade and have a presence in Africa through distributor partners, are faced with the challenge of decentralised field data and having to fit into their partners' way of doing business. With different ERP systems, paper-based operational methods and multiple data resources, it is difficult to get a consolidated view of trends, sales, payment types, infiltration issues and out of stocks, to name a few. This, combined with the rapidly evolving technology advancements mean that staying ahead of the competition requires innovative approaches to streamline processes and ultimately enhance the merchant and end customer experience with your brand.
ConnectGroup on redefining field sales technology and cashless payments in Africa

ConnectGroup, the technology division of MegaVision Media, is at the forefront of this transformation with its agile offering that redefines field sales technology in the African market. With a strong presence across ten African countries, ConnectGroup specialises in providing manufacturers and their distributors with cutting-edge field sales technology platforms designed for both formal retail and general trade sectors.

Empowering the perfect store

One of ConnectGroup's standout features is its ability to incentivise reps, drivers and shop owners to achieve and maintain a "Perfect Store." By overseeing the entire value chain, from the moment a rep places an order with a merchant to the point of sale with the end consumer, clients gain comprehensive insights into their return on investment at the wholesale level. This holistic view allows for a better understanding of shopping baskets at the last mile, enabling businesses to make more informed decisions and optimise their strategies.

A comprehensive solution

ConnectGroup's comprehensive field sales solution encompasses various modules that cover every aspect of the field sales process:

  • Creating new customers: Facilitates the seamless onboarding of new customers, streamlining the process for quicker access to products and services.
  • Check-in to customers: Utilises geo-coordinates and timestamps to provide real-time location tracking and customer engagement insights.
  • In-store scorecards and tasks: Allows representatives to complete in-store tasks and scorecards, ensuring consistent service and brand adherence.
  • Order management: Enables representatives to place orders and generate invoices directly through the app, enhancing efficiency and accuracy.
  • Seamless payment and risk elimination: Offers multiple payment options, including cash, wallet payments, banking apps and cards, enhancing convenience for both customers and reps.
  • In-app communication: Facilitates direct communication between channel representatives and drivers, ensuring efficient problem-solving and resource allocation.
  • Incentivisation and rewards: Encourages reps and merchants to excel by offering points for task completion and incentivising them with rewards such as cashback, vouchers, cash or airtime.

ConnectGroup on redefining field sales technology and cashless payments in Africa

A complete end-to-end field sales and fintech solution

ConnectGroup's solution brings together every aspect of the field sales process, creating a seamless and unified experience for both merchants and reps. For merchants and shop owners, the Wallet can be topped up at various locations, and they can use it to pay for stock, sell value-added services, and receive rewards. For wholesalers and sales reps, the solution offers flexibility in accepting payments via cashless wallets or QR-enabled banking apps.

ConnectGroup's offering is a game-changer in the field of field sales technology across South Africa and Africa. With its holistic approach, innovative modules, secure payment solutions and complete end-to-end support, businesses are empowered to optimise their operations, enhance customer experiences, and achieve the elusive "Perfect Store." As the African business landscape continues to evolve, ConnectGroup is setting a new standard for excellence in sales force and fintech technologies, driving growth and success for manufacturers, agencies, and distributors.

For more information or to set up a demo, contact az.oc.tcennoceraew@enaj

NextOptions
MegaVision Media
OOH Media | Spaza Branding & Activations | Field Sales Tech

Related

Media buying made simple
MegaVision MediaMedia buying made simple15 Jul 2022
Impact of Spaza branding on customer value and sales
MegaVision MediaImpact of Spaza branding on customer value and sales28 Mar 2022
Unilever rolls out epic MegaSpaza campaign
MegaVision MediaUnilever rolls out epic MegaSpaza campaign29 Oct 2021
Key Distributors boosts sales by 25% with ConnectFMCG
MegaVision MediaKey Distributors boosts sales by 25% with ConnectFMCG25 May 2020
Distributor app enters market
MegaVision MediaDistributor app enters market16 Oct 2018

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz