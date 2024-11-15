SAB, SAICA partner to develop chartered accountants

South Africa's finance sector faces a critical shortage of over 20,000 skilled chartered accountants, with demand for expertise in financial management, auditing, and analysis continuing to grow.

Source: Supplied. Bridget Makhura, vice president of people at SAB.

To address this pressing need, the South African Breweries (SAB) and the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica) have launched a transformative partnership designed to expand the nation's chartered accountant (CA) pipeline.

The DynamX finance-management trainee programme provides honours in accounting graduates with a clear pathway to achieve their CA designation while gaining hands-on experience within one of South Africa's top employers.

SAB’s commitment to fostering talent aligns closely with Saica's mission to ensure quality professional development in accounting. Over the past two years, SAB has been recognised as a top employer for its agile HR practices, equitable hiring, diverse mentoring networks, and preventative wellbeing offerings.

This partnership reflects SAB’s commitment to building South Africa’s talent pipeline and supporting economic growth by creating real opportunities for young professionals in fields where talent shortages are especially acute.

“We are elated to work alongside Saica in supporting a new generation of chartered accountants,” said Bridget Makhura, vice president of people at SAB.

“This programme provides graduates with a gateway into finance and creates a vital platform for long-term impact on South Africa's economic landscape. By investing in our youth, we're shaping the future of finance in South Africa with a focus on diversity, inclusion, and innovation.”

Pathway to competence

The DynamX finance-management trainee programme is a robust 36-month training initiative that enables participants to rotate through SAB’s finance-operations departments, developing the essential competencies needed to grow into finance roles.

As a recognised Saica training office, SAB covers trainees' Saica exams and annual fees, ensuring financial support and a pathway toward middle-management finance roles within the company.

Mandi Oliver, executive for pre-qualification professional development at Saica, commented on the programme's impact, "The training office accreditation process is a partnership approach between Saica and the training office, ensuring that the necessary quality mechanisms are in place for a period of work experience where the trainee can grow and further develop their professional competence before they achieve the Saica designation AGA(SA) or CA(SA).”

Closing the gap

According to Saica’s most recent data, the number of candidates sitting for the Test of Competence fell by 24%, from 3,887 in 2021 to 2,946 in 2022, indicating a further decline in the CA pipeline.

Initiatives like this programme are crucial to closing this gap, as demonstrated by the fact that over 90% of accountants and 95% of auditors in South Africa report significant difficulties in recruiting skilled talent.

SAB’s leadership as a top employer and its new partnership with Saica exemplify a strong commitment to addressing these national challenges.

As this programme progresses, SAB and Saica anticipate its transformative impact on financial literacy, economic stability, and innovation, creating lasting benefits for participants and the South African economy.

This partnership marks a bold step forward for SAB and Saica in supporting the next generation of financial leaders and building a sustainable, skilled finance community in South Africa.