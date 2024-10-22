Rare double plot in Hermanus's elite Voëlklip area hits the market

A double plot in the highly sought-after Voëlklip area in Hermanus has officially been listed.

Source: Supplied.

Paul Kruger, licensee for Seeff Hermanus, emphasises the extreme rarity of this opportunity, noting that a double plot in the highly sought-after Voëlklip area is "virtually unheard of" in his two decades of experience. He frames the acquisition not just as buying a house, but as an investment in a world-class location and lifestyle, offering a unique chance for a new owner to establish a lasting legacy.

The property boasts an unrivalled scale and prime position as one of the most exclusive estates on the Whale Coast. It is anticipated to achieve a record-breaking sale price.

It offers a distinguished location with uninterrupted, panoramic views of Walker Bay, globally renowned for its spectacular whale-watching. Paul Kruger, licensee for Seeff Hermanus, describes it as a "legacy property," and one of the most significant coastal residential holdings, a rare investment opportunity.

The estate includes a rare double plot, covering 7,000m², making it exceptionally desirable. It boasts a magnificent manor house with voluminous interiors and bespoke finishes, along with additional residences, all in an attractive Cape vernacular style.

Luxury meets legacy

Offering unmatched space, privacy, and grandeur, its distinguished history includes being the cherished holiday retreat of the respected Rupert family. They carefully selected the prime location to create a sanctuary where mountains meet the sea, imbuing the estate with a rich heritage of understated elegance and a deep connection to Hermanus's pristine natural beauty.

Kruger says Hermanus has become a prime destination for second homes and development, largely due to its stunning coastal location, weather, lifestyle and proximity to Cape Town (only about two hours’ drive).

High-net-worth (HNI) buyers and investors are increasingly drawn to the area. A recent New World Wealth Report for example indicated a 25% increase in high-net-worth individuals migrating to the town, surpassing growth in other Western Cape regions.

Over the past few years, property sales over R5m have more than doubled on the back of strong demand. Exclusive areas like Kwaaiwater and Voëlklip have recorded transactions ranging to over R20m, and more recently over R40m with rare properties such as this estate expected to top the R100m mark.

Lightstone data confirms Hermanus boasts the highest volume and value of transactions among key smaller coastal towns, solidifying its position alongside areas such as Plettenberg Bay in the high-value segment.

Discreet luxury sale

Proximity to Cape Town (approximately 90-120 minutes’ drive) is a significant advantage, offering high-net-worth buyers a blend of tranquil coastal living and access to major city amenities. Kruger says this has driven a notable semigration trend, particularly from Gauteng with a substantial number of affluent individuals now either residing permanently or owning significant holiday properties in the area.

Due to the high profile of the property, the sale will be managed with the discretion and professionalism that a property of this calibre demands. Kruger is leading the marketing, leveraging over 23 years of experience in the region's diverse property market, from entry-level to ultra-luxury estates.

The price is available on application. For a private viewing and confidential discussion, serious enquiries may be directed to Paul Kruger at Seeff Hermanus at paul.kruger@seeff.com