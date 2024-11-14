Finance Financial Services
All content
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
All content

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Loeries Creative WeekBizTrendsIAB Bookmarks AwardsIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsPrism AwardsMore Sections..

In the news

Mesh TradeNorth-West University (NWU)UCT Graduate School of BusinessThe Publicity WorkshopProject codeXEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Financial Services News South Africa

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Mama Money debuts WhatsApp bank card at Pick n Pay

    14 Nov 2024
    14 Nov 2024
    Mama Money Financial Services, a fintech specialising in cost-effective money transfers, has launched a new bank card that enables cardholders to manage their account and money through a custom-made WhatsApp solution.
    Source: Supplied.
    Source: Supplied.

    In collaboration with Access Bank and Pick n Pay, the Mama Money Card aims to overcome the challenges faced by millions in the country where there are barriers to conventional banking services.

    Using WhatsApp, a Mama Money Card customer can easily manage their account. This includes buying airtime or electricity, depositing cash, checking account balances, and instantly freezing the card if it has been lost or stolen.

    Customers can also shop online or swipe in stores to buy goods, withdraw money from any ATM, and send money to over 70 countries worldwide using their Mama Money Card.

    “The Mama Money Card is making it much easier for under-served communities to get their own bank service where all they need is proof of identity such as a passport, asylum document or South African ID to register for Mama Money on their phone.

    "We've always sought ways to make financial services more accessible and tailored to the needs of our unique customer base,” says Mathieu Coquillon, co-founder of Mama Money.

    “We’ve seen a big demand from employers who previously paid their staff in cash or via e-wallet or have issues with employees sharing bank-account details. Each Mama Money Card comes with a unique account number that makes it simple to pay salaries and gives cardholders full control of their money,” added Coquillon.

    To sign up for the Mama Money Card, customers can download the Mama Money app and register within minutes before collecting their card from selected Pick n Pay stores in Johannesburg, Cape Town or Durban.

    There is a once-off cost of R99 for the card and the monthly fee is R25. For sending money abroad the fee is 5% or less depending on where you are sending money.

    All new customers who buy their Mama Money Card from Pick n Pay this November will receive their first monthly fee for free.

    The Mama Money Card offers more than just a banking service. "It provides security, supports employment and promotes secure savings, improving the livelihoods of our customers," states Coquillon.

    "The Mama Money Card has big potential to reach South Africa’s unbanked population. With convenient access through WhatsApp, it removes barriers like physical bank branches or ATMs that often limit banking options. Given South Africa’s high cellphone and WhatsApp usage, this service is making essential banking and payment functions more accessible.

    "Pick n Pay is proud to support this innovative, tailored solution through our extensive store network, bringing financial inclusion one step closer to everyone - something we have always promoted,” said Deven Moodley, executive head of value-added services, financial services, and mobile at Pick n Pay.

    Understanding that financial inclusion delivers opportunities for access to the formal and digital economy, the launch of the Mama Money Card is a testament to both companies' commitment to empowering people by making it easier and more affordable to access fundamental financial services.

    Read more: WhatsApp, PickNPay
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz