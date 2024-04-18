WhatsApp taking the AI lead while Google and Apple stall on devices

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned by Meta, is forging ahead with innovative AI features in its beta versions for Android, potentially outpacing the wider release of similar tools by tech giants Google and Apple. This proves that cloud-based AI features will still dominate the broader consumer market because of the greater install base.

Meta is making full use of its GPU investment by rapidly developing its AI offering in WhatsApp.

You have to give it to Mark Zuckerberg. When he told The Verge in January that he was assembling an over 340,000 strong arsenal of Nvidia H100 GPUs, he was serious about building for AI.

We’ve come to this view that, in order to build the products that we want to build, we need to build for general intelligence. I think that’s important to convey because a lot of the best researchers want to work on the more ambitious problems

Fast forward six months and Meta AI is embedded into every service the company ships and even being widely used by 12-year-olds in South Africa to help out with homework – if my daughter is to be believed, she swears doesn’t use it.

WhatsApp Beta Info spotted recent updates to the WhatsApp beta for Android (2.24.14.7 and 2.24.14.13) have revealed the app is testing features that allow users to choose between different Meta AI Llama models for varying complexity of prompts, and even generate AI images of themselves based on a set of photos.

Ahead of Apple Intelligence

This latter feature prioritises user privacy, as users can delete their setup photos at any time and Meta AI cannot read other messages.

This is very similar to features Apple trumpeted at WWDC a month ago that form the core of its yet to be released Apple Intelligence.

Apple has been on a tour of all the major AI players following those announcements and even stopped by Meta to discuss the future of integrating its tools into Apple devices, as reported by the WSJ.

In the same WWDC announcement, Apple briefly made reference to compatibility for RCS messaging within its proprietary iMessage protocol.

Google has been bullish on promoting widespread adoption and the EU Digital Markets Act has done much of the heavy lifting to compel the major tech makers to comply – including WhatsApp.

Further enhancements in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.9.30 and 2.24.14.14 focus on refining video note capabilities.

A new video note mode within the camera interface streamlines the recording and sharing process, addressing previous user confusion and offering a more intuitive experience.

Beyond AI

WhatsApp is also bolstering its core calling features. Upcoming updates will enable screen sharing with audio, expand video call capacity to 32 participants across devices, and introduce a speaker spotlight feature.

The company also highlights recent improvements in audio and video quality, ensuring clearer calls even in challenging network conditions.

While these features are currently being tested in beta versions, their presence indicates WhatsApp's intent in remaining the primary instant messaging choice in developing markets by doing the heavy lifting on its own servers and not limiting these features to specific, expensive, hardware.

This move could position WhatsApp as a leader in the field, outpacing the rollout of similar AI features by Google and Apple in their respective platforms.